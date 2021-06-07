Why PM Modi’s push to blend 20% ethanol into gasoline will be a good deal for India

In a time of almost daily rising automotive fuel prices and widespread concern for the environment, blending ethanol into automotive fuel represents a win-win situation as it can lead to savings and also protection from the environment. climate change. That’s why the Center wants one-fifth of gasoline sold in the country to be ethanol by 2025, five years earlier than the initial target. Here is what it means.

What is the ethanol blend?

Ethanol is a biofuel, that is to say a fuel resulting from the treatment of organic matter. The automotive fuels we commonly use are primarily derived from the slow geological process of fossilization, which is why they are also known as fossil fuels. Ethanol in India is obtained primarily from sugar cane through a fermentation process. Ethanol is rich in oxygen, which allows the engine to burn fuel more completely. It can be mixed with fuel in different amounts and can help reduce vehicle emissions. In addition, since it is of plant origin, it is considered a renewable fuel.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put forward the launch of a 20% ethanol blend for gasoline, the idea itself is not new. According to the paper, Roadmap for Ethanol Blending In India 2020-25 by the NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Center has “initiated pilot projects in 2001 in which 5% gasoline blended with the ethanol was supplied to points of sale ”. the path to the launch of the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program in January 2003 for the sale of 5% Ethanol Blended Petrol in nine states and four UTs.

How will this help?

Announcing his government’s decision to advance the goal of blending 20% ​​ethanol within five years to 2025, Prime Minister Modi said ethanol had become one of the top priorities for the government. 21st century India.

Mixing 20% ​​ethanol in gasoline has many attractions for India. First, it can potentially reduce the car fuel import bill by $ 4 billion per year, or Rs. 30,000 crore. Second, it also allows farmers to earn additional income if they grow products that contribute to ethanol production.

Third, and no less important, is the fact that ethanol is less polluting than other fuels and, according to the NITI Aayog document, “offers equivalent efficiency at a lower cost than gasoline.”

Explaining the desirability of India adopting ethanol, the document emphasizes that “the availability of large arable land, the increasing production of food grains and sugar cane resulting in surpluses, the availability of technology to produce ethanol from plant sources and the ability to make vehicles compliant with Gasoline blended with ethanol makes E20 not only a national imperative, but also an important strategic requirement “.

What does it take to achieve the blending goal?

In his World Environment Day speech in which he announced the blending of ethanol, PM Modi said that if until 2014, an average of only 1.5% ethanol could be blended in India, this proportion has now reached around 8.5%. So while in 2013-14 around 38 crore liters of ethanol were purchased in the country, that figure now stands at over 320 crore liters.

The prime minister noted that the majority of ethanol units are “concentrated in 4 to 5 states with high sugar production,” but said food grain distilleries were being set up across the country. India as well as modern technological factories to make ethanol from agricultural waste.

Will the vehicles need to be modified?

The NITI Aayog document said that the two-wheelers and passenger vehicles that are now manufactured in the country “are optimally designed for E5 (5% ethanol

mixture with gasoline) while the rubber and plastic components are “compatible with E10 fuel”.

However, as the EBP is deployed, “vehicles should be produced with rubberized parts, plastic components and elastomers compatible with the E20 and engines optimally designed for fuel use. E20 “. SIAM) guaranteed that “once a roadmap for the provision of E10 and E20 in the country is notified… they will prepare to deliver compatible vehicles according to the roadmap”.

The document further notes that “all the necessary components can be made available in the country” and that “no significant change in the assembly line is expected”.

Which countries do it?

Given the constraints of limited sources of fuel, frequent fluctuations in prices and their overall impact on the environment, alternatives like ethanol in fuel are being explored by countries. The NITI Aayog article states that “region-specific alternative fuels can solve these problems,” adding that ethanol is considered very suitable for the blend.

The document states that global fuel ethanol production stood at 110 billion liters in 2019 after registering an average annual growth of 4% over the past decade. The United States and Brazil account for 84% of world production, followed by the European Union (EU), China, India, Canada and Thailand. Brazil has demanded that the ethanol content of gasoline sold in the country be between 18% and 27.5%, while the EU aims for 10% of transport fuel for each member country to come from sources. renewables, such as biofuels, in 2020.

