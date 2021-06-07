Is Pakistan Now Lowering the Bar in Kashmir?





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s latest offer for dialogue with India is an indication of a further lowering of the bar in Kashmir as the former cricketer now seeks a roadmap instead of the effective restoration of the ‘section 370, which was a request earlier.

Khan’s interview on June 4 marked a new low in Islamabad’s traditional stance on Kashmir as he said his country was ready to resume talks with India if New Delhi provided a roadmap to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

His statement comes just days after he said Pakistan would only have talks with its nuclear neighbor India after the former state’s special status was restored.

Pakistan’s insistence on seeking the reinstatement of Article 370, a component of the Indian constitution, is itself a change in its traditional policy since it had primarily focused on the separation of Kashmir from India and the redistribution of the control line (LoC).

If Pakistan reconnects with India (without the latter restoring the status of Kashmir), it will be like turning its back on the Kashmiris, the former cricketer-turned-politician had previously said.

In 2019, New Delhi withdrew Kashmir’s autonomy in order to tighten its grip on the territory, causing outrage in Pakistan and leading to the deterioration of diplomatic relations and the suspension of bilateral trade.

“If there is a road map, then, yes, we will talk about it,” Khan told Reuters this week at his official residence in Islamabad.

Previously, Khan and his government felt that India would first have to reverse its 2019 steps so that any normalization process could begin.

“Even if they give us a roadmap, that these are the steps that we will take to essentially undo what they have done, which is illegal, against international law and United Nations resolutions … so it is acceptable, ”Khan said.

The comments of the Pakistani prime ministers are important as they come after the visit of the heads of the Indian army to the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. Guns on the LoC fell silent as two countries agreed to ceasefires earlier this year.

General Naravane, the army chief, said on Thursday there was no room to let down and any reduction in troops in Jammu and Kashmir was subject to an improvement in the situation on the ground. .

There have been decades of mistrust of Pakistan. If the ceasefire violations continue, we are vigilant. We can in no way reduce the alert and the preparation [in J-K]General Naravane said during an interaction with selected TV stations in Srinagar.

That Khan chose to turn down the centuries-old hostile rhetoric despite the suspicious comment from army chiefs, Kashmiris on social media were surprised and angry.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan was negotiating with a tea vendor for a cup of tea, a Twitter user responded to the news. Others called Khans an offer as a surrender. India promised a plebiscite 70 years ago. Rest is history. #geoeconomic abandonment, wrote another Twitter user.

However, comments from Pakistan Tehreek Insaf party chairmen did not come out of the blue. In February, India and Pakistan agreed to strictly abide by all agreements, understandings and to cease fire along the Line of Control (LoC) and all other sectors.

A joint statement said: This was agreed between the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of the two countries during discussions on the established hotline.

He further added that in the interest of achieving a mutually beneficial and lasting peace along the borders, the two DGMOs agreed to mutually tackle key issues and concerns that tend to disturb the peace and lead to violence. The last time the two countries agreed to a ceasefire was in 2003.

Shortly after the announcement, Pakistani Army Chief Gen. Qamar Bajwa signaled a potentially dramatic shift in the way he traditionally viewed relations with India in a speech that laid out a vision of integration. regional economic development for the well-being of the two countries and of South Asia with the sole request of New Delhi to create in Kashmir an environment conducive to the resumption of a dialogue towards peace between the two countries.

We believe it is time to bury the past and move forward, Bajwa said, addressing a gathering of academics and experts discussing national security issues at a seminar in the capital, Islamabad.

But our neighbor (India) will have to create a favorable environment, especially in Kashmir, he said.

In Kashmir, the Bajwa’s comments had been taken with a grain of salt, with locals and analysts believing the two countries were up to something without consulting the Kashmiris. which was until recently headed by the top leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

According to the letter published by Geelanis Outfit, the pact between India and Pakistan has been described as disturbing as much as it is surprising. The letter also expressed a strong objection to Pakistan, failing to mention New Delhi’s unilateral decision to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir’s limited autonomy on August 5, 2019.

Peace between India and Pakistan will not stop New Delhi’s bloodshed and impositions on Kashmir, they said in the letter. The pact therefore does not reflect the interests of the Kashmiri people.

However, Pakistan reacted strongly to the letter from the leadership of Kashmir, the Pakistani Parliament’s Special Committee on Kashmir said that questioning the recent peace initiative between India and Pakistan would only serve the cause of the regime. ‘Hindutva. The Kashmir Committee responded strongly to the letter and said that doubting the recent reiteration of the ceasefire agreement served the cause of the Hindutva regime.

No one can ever betray the cause of Kashmir. The ceasefire agreement is an attempt to help save the Kashmiris living on both sides of the LoC. Anyone who calls it capitulation is only serving the cause of the Hindutva regime. Period, the committee, led by Shehryar Afridi, wrote on Twitter after a user tweeted a copy of the letter. The tweet was posted from the Twitter account verified by the committees.

However, later the committee clarified the tweet and said it was misunderstood. While it remains to be seen whether or not Pakistan will provide clarification to Khan’s statement, only time will tell.

The time seems to have passed on to something different leading to a change in the position of Khans, who previously said his country would not speak to India until after the revocation of Section 370 was rescinded. Hui, the very search for assurance in the form of a roadmap is something that has raised concern and anxiety among many parties to the conflict that has lasted for decades.

