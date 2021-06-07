Time to end the arms embargo on Cyprus







An abandoned building is seen in the uninhabited suburb of Famagusta in Varosha, in the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus. The US and the EU should understand that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s threats are real, the author says.

On November 19, 1987, the United States Senate amended the Foreign Assistance Act 1961 to declare that defense articles of American origin cannot be transferred or used in Cyprus by Turkey or Greece. The arms embargo was passed without warning in either the Washington Post or the New York Times, and neither President Ronald Reagan’s journals nor Secretary of State George Shultz’s autobiography mentions the ban. Senators behind the amendment believed it would revive diplomacy by convincing both Greeks and Turks that there was no military solution. In reality, it did the opposite: because Turkey has more men in arms than France and Germany combined, the United States has continued to send arms to Turkey, much of it governments. successive Turks have diverted to Cyprus. As Turkey built its own indigenous military industry, Ankara further increased its military transfers to Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus. Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey has become increasingly aggressive. While Turkey once occupied only Cyprus, the Turkish dictator sent Turkish forces to Syria and Iraq where they ethnically occupy and cleanse districts, threatened Greek islands, took part in the Nagorno-Karabakh war and took over. even claimed parts of Bulgaria. While Erdogan publicly repudiated the Lausanne Treaty for several years, he recently took his rejection of international standards even further. Addressing the presidential palace library on May 19 to a gathered crowd of young Turks, Erdogan said: Turkey is not 780,000 square kilometers for us; Turkey is everywhere for us. He continued to announce that on July 20 he would be visiting northern Cyprus. The messages we will be sending from Northern Cyprus concern not only the island but the whole world, he warned. Not only the United States but also the European Union should understand that Erdogan’s threats are real. They shouldn’t make the mistake of three decades ago when they dismissed Iraqi President Saddam Hussein’s statements that Kuwait was Iraq’s 19th province as excess rhetoric. Evidence suggests that his recent threats are not rhetorical magnificence but substantial. Erdogan and other senior Turkish officials have openly bragged about transferring drones first for surveillance and then attack at Lefkoniko airport in occupied Cyprus, which the Turkish military has now renamed the base. aerial view of Gecitkale. The Turkish drone base in Cyprus threatens not only the unoccupied parts of Cyprus, but also the entire region from Crete to Israel and from Athens to Egypt. Turkey’s establishment of a drone base in Cyprus is forcing the United States to end the arms embargo on Cyprus for two reasons. The first is military: the partial lifting of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeos in September 2020 was more symbolic than real. Cyprus has received little more than bulletproof vests due to resistance from career diplomats and the State Department’s Turkish lobby. The stationing by Erdogan of Bayraktar-TB2 attack drones forces the transfer to Cyprus of the technology to counter the drones. This could include Patriot missile batteries such as the United States has supplied to Israel and Saudi Arabia in the past. The Pentagon should also speed up jamming devices capable of blinding if not downing Turkish drones. Indeed, the Biden administration should go even further. Cyprus currently has no air force and only a small force of volunteers. To remedy this, the United States should make it a strategic priority to develop the nascent Cypriot drone capability to the point where Cyprus has a qualitative military advantage over Turkey. The second reason for lifting the embargo is diplomatic. Brussels or Washington should no longer expect Nicosia to offer concessions to Ankara. This only rewards the Turkish aggression. The only effective way to convince Erdogan to stop breaking the status quo is to demonstrate that whenever he acts unilaterally Turkey’s strategic position will decline. On June 1, State Secretary Antony Blinken met with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides. While Blinkens’ promise to deepen bilateral cooperation and promote stability in the Eastern Mediterranean is welcome, words alone will not counter Turkish attack drones. It is time for the United States to end its unilateral arms embargo. Michael Rubin is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

