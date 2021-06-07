Investors With $ 8.8 Trillion In Assets Rely On CLP, Tenaga And Asian Electric Utilities To Express Intent To Go Green

Asian utilities will soon become targets for powerful institutional investors seeking to decarbonisation efforts through a shareholder engagement program, starting with five producers including CLP Holdings and China Resources Power Holdings.

The program, backed by 13 fund managers overseeing $ 8.8 trillion in assets, calls for systematic discussions on their progress with reduce emissions, strengthen disclosure and improve governance of climate-related risks.

The other three utilities are Tenaga Nasional in Malaysia and Chubu Electric Power and Electric Power Development in Japan, according to the Asia Investor Group on Climate Change, the program coordinator.

“Investor engagement with Asian electric utilities will play a key role in face climate risk“He said in a statement on Monday.” This sector will also play a critical role in enabling the transition and decarbonization of other sectors that depend on public services. “

The power sector in Asia contributes around 23% of global greenhouse gas emissions and has a young working age profile of 13 years against an average economic lifespan of 40 years, the group said. . The five Asian utilities alone emitted 285 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2019, roughly the same amount generated in Spain, he added.

The group joins other global coalitions lobbying power generation companies to protect the earth from dangerous pollutants and stop global warming. Climate Action 100+, a coalition backed by more than 570 investors managing $ 54 trillion, has targeted Korea Electric Power, India’s NTPC and Hong Kong-based Power Assets Holdings for a similar pledge.

One of the main sources of carbon emissions is the production of electricity from coal. In China, whose 1,058 coal-fired power plants represent half of the world’s production capacity, the electricity sector alone contributes around 40% of the country’s total carbon emissions.

The country accounted for 27% of global carbon dioxide emissions in 2019, compared to 11% in the United States, 6.4% in India and 6.4% in the European Union, according to the American think tank Rhodium Group.

For its part, China unveiled a target last September for carbon emissions to peak before 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060. In April, President Xi Jinping said the country would phase out the use of carbon. industrial coal from 2026. Japan and South Korea have separately set their net zero target for 2050.

Nearly 200 countries have become signatories to the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to keep global warming well below two degrees Celsius by 2100 above pre-industrial levels, under which they would make national decarbonization commitments .

Earlier this year, more than 110 countries responsible for 65% of global carbon dioxide emissions pledged to achieve carbon neutrality between 2040 and 2060, according to the United Nations. They also represent about 70 percent of the world economy.

The Asia Investor Group on Climate Change said the work of its members is in line with their fiduciary duty to investors. They intend to hold company boards accountable for climate change risks and opportunities, and actions to reduce emissions in accordance with the Paris Agreement.

“Strong climate commitments from these companies, including clear plans to phase out coal and align their carbon intensity with the goals of the Paris Agreement, are essential for [us] invest in it or stay there, ”said Paul Milon, Asia-Pacific manager of BNP Paribas Asset Management, which is part of the investor group.

Hong Kong-based CLP unveiled a clear plan to phase out existing coal-fired power plants and reduce carbon emissions per unit of power produced by 74% over the next three decades. So the company is better prepared than Beijing-based China Resources Power when it comes to carbon management and disclosure, said Dennis Ip, head of regional utilities research at Daiwa Capital Markets.

“We welcome the engagement and look forward to discussing our decarbonization plans” with the group, a CLP spokesperson said. “We plan to strengthen our climate targets this year and are currently actively engaged in this review process.”

China Resources Power did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the To post.

