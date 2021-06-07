Unified in the KGBN, Jokowi volunteers ready to fight for Ganjar Pranowo





Statement by Kawan Ganjar Bersatu Nasional (KGBN) in South Jakarta, Monday (7/6) in support of Ganjar Pranowo as presidential candidate in the 2024 general election. Photo: Kenny Kurnia Putra / JPNN.com

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – The 2024 presidential election (Pilpres) will take place in three years. However, there are already groups of volunteers who claim their support for personalities deemed worthy of becoming presidential or presidential candidates. One of the groups of volunteers who announced the name of the presidential candidate is Kawan Ganjar Bersatu Nasional (KGNB). KGNB’s support is directed to Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo. KGBN President Juliant Palar said the volunteers who supported Ganjar were volunteers who supported Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the 2019 presidential election, including Marshal, Baskara, Indonesian High School Network alumni (ASJBI) and the Maluku Berkarya Forum (FMB). “Embryos are Pak Jokowi’s volunteers in 2019. We have merged nationally to support Pak Ganjar as a presidential candidate in 2024,” Juliant said during the KGBN statement in South Jakarta, Monday (7/6). According to Juliant, the KGBN’s support in Ganjar was based on the aspirations of the people, especially those in Central Java. “They felt the leadership of Pak Ganjar during two terms in Central Java. So this is what prompted me and my friends to agree to support Ganjar Pranowo in 2024,” he continued. . Juliant also said that currently KGBN volunteers are spread across 15 provinces, 35 regencies / cities and 32 sub-districts. According to him, there are still many KGBN volunteers who have never met Ganjar in person. Therefore, the KGBN will continue to present Ganjar to the wider community, as well as socialize the politician PDI-P as the right figure to replace Jokowi.







