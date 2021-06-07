Londoners Diary: romantic Boris Johnson says he’s one of the Smileys





I n Today’s Londoner: A glimpse of the Prime Minister’s character, as he discusses his relationship with the books of John le Carr. And: Frank Skinner On How There Are Things More Important Than Football, Jodie Turner-Smith Says She Had Magical Powers As A Child, Gyles Brandreth Memoir. John Krasinski in town for A Quiet Place II and our SW1A. Show the latest updates

1623066125 < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Pennsylvania Boris Johnson has given rare insight into his character, claiming he’s a romantic with a mortar of cynicism as a character from the world of spy writer John le Carr. Johnson admires George Smiley, the hero of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. He was a patriot, Johnson said. The Prime Minister is often accused of clowning, but suggests that the character is a ruse that hides a more serious nature. All romantics need the mortar of cynicism to stand up, he says. But Carr was not a fan of the Prime Minister. He called Pig Johnson ignorant and was so angry with Brexit that he was granted Irish citizenship before he died last year. The writer said the prime minister was a Mafia speaker, whose job it was to set people on fire with nostalgia, with anger. In one profile with the atlantic, PM says Le Carr’s work has made him a staunch anti-bureaucrat. I read Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy in school, he says. He presented this miserable image of these bureaucrats in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. For me, they were the problem. Johnson speaks of politics as telling stories. People live by story, he says. Human beings are creatures of the imagination. The play gives an idea of ​​how Downing Street works. The staff are getting things done, that is, they have spoken to the PM and they want it to happen. Johnson uses a notepad to jot down ideas he likes, just like when he was a magazine editor. Johnson also says his government shouldn’t be seen as anti-immigration. This government should not be confused with some sort of xenophobic gang … or autarkic economic nationalists. The old Atonian Prime Minister also rejects the idea that he belongs to a privileged elite and protests against the products of these decadent institutions. It is not me ! Even the Carr might find this a big story. 1623066419 < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Getty Images Football is coming home this week with the Euro, but ’90s anthem writer Frank Skinner warns against taking the tournament too seriously. I realized what’s important in football is that it’s not important, the comic told an audience in Hay last night. It gives me an arena to feel tremendous elation and a desperate sense of failure always knowing in a part of my mind that I’m playing, Skinner said. He compared soccer to sex, saying goal celebrations can be freer than sex because relationships mean we have more to lose. VAR changed that somewhat, he said. Hmm … 1623066559 < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Getty Images Jodie Turner-Smith had a super power as a child. She could project herself into the astral. Before, I could do this thing where I could walk on the ceiling, the Anne Boleyn star says of a skill she was between three and six years old. I would suddenly be able to be on the ceiling and see the room upside down. Turner-Smith also confesses on the Empire podcast: I’m going to sound like an absolute nutcase when people say this. Beats creeping up the walls. 1623066749 < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6322%"/> Getty Images for Paramount Pictu Director John Krasinski visited the cinema in Soho last night for a screening of his new movie A Quiet Place II. The movie Krasinksis stars his wife Emily Blunt and Peaky Blinders Cillian Murphy. The latter wrote, but did not send, an effusive email praising Krasinski after seeing the original film. He scares me about it all the time, Murphy admits now. Based on the illustrated evidence, the butter would not melt 1623066843 Gyles set to tell his own story Gyles Brandreth writes his autobiography. After years of telling stories and writing the lives of others, Brandreth recently posted an updated biography of Prince Philip, the broadcaster and former MP looks to his own life. Odd Boy Out was released in September and features digs into his past after his wife encouraged him to dig a little deeper, the bookseller reports. There will be a bit of naming along the way (from Laurence Olivier to Baga Chipz), he promises. Anything less, please. 1623066969 SW1A Pro-Europeans are hiring again, as the Brexit minister calls into question the Northern Irish protocol he negotiated. European Movement UK is strengthening its team during what it calls a pivotal moment in the Brexit process. The group, led by Lord Heseltine, wants managers for its press, public affairs and campaigns. Dig for more salvos in the Brexit wars. Whitehall’s battle over whether officials will return in droves intensifies. The Cabinet Office is on listen as unions say they hope ministers have learned from the failure of last year’s big bang approach to get people back to the office. Will it be more of the same or a transition to a future of remote working?

