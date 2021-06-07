Indian stocks end at record high as some COVID-19 brakes loosen





BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian stocks closed at a record high on Monday, buoyed by hopes the economy would return to normal as some states ease lockdowns, daily COVID-19 cases hitting a two-month low . FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India November 4, 2020. REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas / File photo The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.52% to 15,751.65 at the close, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.44% to 52,328.51. Both indices rose more than 1% last week to mark their third consecutive weekly gain. Energy and information technology stocks also supported the Nifty 50 Index, with the Nifty Energy Index rising 1.85% and the Nifty IT Index surging 1.11%. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to address the nation at 11:30 GMT. India’s capital New Delhi partially eased the lockdown, while Modis home state Gujarat also eased restrictions on doing business. The country’s richest state Maharashtra, which saw the most infections in Wave 2, plans to start gradually easing this week from a strict lockdown imposed in April. As a result, cinema chain operators PVR Ltd and INOX Leisure Ltd closed up 3.3% and 3.5% respectively, pushing the Nifty Media index up 1.16%. Daily cases of COVID-19 in India have been on a downward trend since early May, with weekend data showing new infections remained below the 200,000 mark for more than a week. On Monday, it reported 100,636 new cases, the lowest in two months. Shares of the Central Bank of India closed up nearly 8%, while the Overseas Bank of India ended up 11.7%. A local media report said the government may sell off its stake in the banks as part of a costly privatization plan unveiled in the Union’s budget in February. (bit.ly/3prFdGU) ($ 1 = 72.7575 Indian rupees) Report by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

