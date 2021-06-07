Turkey begins to open Varosha in occupied Cyprus – Beaches organized with palm trees

Against the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, the Turks continue to develop Varosha, the new part of Chrysi Akti beach in the occupied city of Famagusta, is almost ready – Umbrellas with seabed have been placed on the beach .
Cypriot News Agency visited the closed area of Varosha and recorded the work done by the Turks to open the area to tourism in violation of UN decisions.
The new part of the Côte d’Or beach, which extends to the Venus hotel and will be accessible to the public, is almost ready.
The part of the beach that will be open is where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited on November 15, 2020.
Palm trees have been planted in the corridor which has been laid out towards the beach, while a refreshment bar-canteen has been set up on the right, which is not yet operational.
Note that part of Chrysi Akti beach has been in use since 1975, as well as 3 hotels opposite, but only for members of the Turkish occupation army.
This area is no longer accessible and citizens cannot cross it.
Katia Christodoulou even photographed an old car, apparently left there since the Turkish invasion of northern Cyprus in 1974.
On the right side of Kennedy Avenue, before the strictly inaccessible military zone, earthworks are in progress and a large lot is being leveled, with no indication of what will happen there.
There will be changes to the Varosha Municipal Garden, opposite the First Greek High School in Famagusta.
The garden has been cleaned up and will apparently be used.
Entry into the garden is not permitted, nor are the photos.
Months ago, the Turkish press wrote that the “Cypriot National Garden” was to be built in the closed city.
On the open and accessible roads in the closed city of Famagusta, there are cyclists and several “police”, as well as surveillance cameras everywhere.
Access to any building is no longer authorized.
Wooden stakes with ropes were placed everywhere.
Bicycle rental companies now only use debit cards.
With a visa, you can also buy coffee, drinks and everything from the small canteens that have now been set up in some street points in the closed town of Famagusta.
Varosha, a southern suburb of the city of Famagusta, has been a ghost town since the illegal invasion that divided the island in the eastern Mediterranean along the ceasefire lines into an occupied Turkish part and the Republic of Cyprus .
The Security Council adopted a resolution in 1984 which declared that any attempt to colonize any part of Varosha by persons other than its original inhabitants is inadmissible.
He requested the transfer of this area to the United Nations administration. A 1992 resolution reaffirmed the 1984 resolution and called for Varosha to be brought under the control of the United Nations peacekeeping force in Cyprus, but this did not happen.
READ MORE: The UN Security Council on Thursday called on Turkey and northern Cyprus, under Turkish control, to close an uninhabited beach in Varosha.
picture credit