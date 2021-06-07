Weekly Coal Index Report





Short seller Boatman Capital has made the news in a frontal attack on Thungela Resources’ environmental liabilities. However, when one considers coal miners as a transition to ‘regenerative miners’, working with nature to restore soil and water, while creating jobs for local communities, then one can take advantage of this. new green income opportunities, instead of liabilities. Meanwhile, South African coal prices continue to skyrocket as fast physical shipments remain scarce due to continued tension in all supply basins. The forward curve has eased, however, as traders expect current supply issues to be resolved fairly quickly. The rising prices are helping coal miners plan for more than 430 new mines (2.2 billion new tonnes per year), jeopardizing targets to slow global climate change. China, Australia, India and Russia account for most of the new projects, with China alone building over 450 Mmtpy. Xi Jinping said the country will only start cutting coal production (and emissions) by 2026. One wonders what it will say in 2025? Unlike other countries, China will only have stranded assets if China says it has stranded assets. Australian exporters are exploring the world as Beijing maintains its ban. Although Newcastle shipments are down slightly year over year, new markets such as India, Thailand, Pakistan and even the Netherlands are benefiting from Australian coal. South African exporters have their work cut out for them. Spot coal prices remain as firm as the Rock of Gibraltar, although the rear end of the curve sells out, deepening the already large offset. We remain in simultaneous upward mode (positive trend and momentum) and it looks like nothing can topple this horse at this time. However, the momentum is once again entering overbought territory. So while pullbacks are technically possible anytime from now on, they won’t be convincing until the trend comes back down. For now, a low of $ 100 appears to be solid support. Who would have believed it just a year ago at $ 50?

