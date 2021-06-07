Boris Johnson and Imran Khan discuss train crash in Sindh and situation in Afghanistan





li> a.highlight, a.highlight {background-color: # fff147; padding: 6px 9px; left margin: -9px; right margin: -9px; color: # 000000; } .meganizr> li> .highlight_text {color: # fff147; font-weight: bold; }]]>

Boris and Imran discuss train crash in Sindh, Afghanistan

They also covered the fight against the coronavirus and decided to work together to beat the pandemic on a global scale.

PTI, London, Jun 07, 2021, 8:43 am updated: Jun 07, 2021, 8:50 am est

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on Monday to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and reiterated the UK’s efforts to use the diplomatic and development tools at its disposal to support the region.

During the call, the two leaders covered a range of issues, from the tragic train crash in Sindh that killed at least 40 people on Monday morning to World Environment Day hosted by Pakistan with the United Nations this week-end. They also covered the fight against the coronavirus and decided to work together to beat the pandemic on a global scale.

The Prime Minister [Johnson] began by expressing condolences following the tragic death in the train crash in Sindh, a Downing Street spokesperson said. The leaders discussed the current situation in Afghanistan. They agreed on the need to ensure a long-term future of peace and stability in the country.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the UK will continue to use the diplomatic and development tools at its disposal to support the Afghan government, the spokesperson said.

The two leaders also spoke of the need to take action to reduce carbon emissions and protect biodiversity ahead of the UK COP26 summit in Glasgow in November.

The leaders also discussed the common fight against the coronavirus and decided to work together to defeat the pandemic in our countries and around the world, the spokesperson added.

Assembly elections 2021 | Find all the news here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram – Click here to subscribe

We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve the user experience. This includes personalization of content and advertising. By continuing to use our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised privacy policy.

Learn more I accept X .section-container {overflow: hidden; position: relative; } #infinite_articles> .section-container # page-title {margin-top: 40px; } #infinite_articles .next_story {background-color: # 0087a8; text-align: center; color: #fff; padding: 6px; bottom margin: 10px; position: relative; font size: 18px; } #articles_infinis .next_story: after {content: “”; visualization block; margin: automatic; bottom margin: 10px; width: 0; height: 0; border-left: 15px transparent solid; right border: 15 px transparent solid; border-top: 15px solid # 0087a8; padding at the bottom: 10px; position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0; } #articles_infinis> .section-container .read_more_container {position: absolute; low: 0px; background: -moz-linear-gradient (top, rgba (255,255,255.0) 0%, rgba (255,255,255.0.86) 56%, rgba (255,255,255.1) 65%); background: -webkit-linear-gradient (top, rgba (255,255,255,0) 0%, rgba (255,255,255,0.86) 56%, rgba (255,255,255.1) 65%); background: linear gradient (downward, rgba (255,255,255,0) 0%, rgba (255,255,255,0.86) 56%, rgba (255,255,255,1) 65%); filter: progid: DXImageTransform.Microsoft.gradient (startColorstr = “# 00ffffff”, endColorstr = “# ffffff”, GradientType = 0); width: 100%; text-align: center; infill: 50px; ‘ } #articles_infinis> .section-container .read_full_article {background-color: # 000; border radius: 2px; padding: 8px 15px; color: #fff; text transformation: CAPITALS; cursor: pointer; font size: 14px; } # main-wrapper> .section-container .nxt_stry_btn, #infinite_articles> .section-container .nxt_stry_btn {background-color: # 0087a8; color: #fff; padding: 10px; text transformation: uppercase; font size: 14px; text-decoration: none; margin: 20px; position: relative; text-align: left; border radius: 3px; width: 185px; }. dynamic_articles {position: fixed; low: 0; width: 100%; background color: #ffffff; z index: 99999; } .node-type-article # city-container {display: none; } @media (max-width: 1279px) {.dynamic_articles, body.node-type-article # sidebar-second-wrapper {display: none! important; }} .dynamic_articles ul {border-top: 1px solid # 6ec6ff; }. dynamic_articles li {width: 20%; display: block online; vertical alignment: middle; right border: 1px solid # 6ec6ff; }. dynamic_articles li: hover {cursor: pointer; } .dynamic_articles li.active {opacity: 1; background color: # b0dbff; border-right: none; } .dynamic_articles li: last-child {border-right: none; } .dynamic_articles img {width: 80px; height: 65px; float: left; padding: 10px; } .dynamic_articles .dyn_art_title {infill: 5px 10px 0px; color: # 000; font size: 14px; row height: 18px; hyphenation: hyphenation; font-weight: 600; } .dynamic_articles .arrow-right {border-top: 30px transparent solid; bottom border: 30px transparent solid; border-left: 35px solid # 0f99f3; float: left; right fill: 10px; position: relative; } .dynamic_articles li.active .arrow-right {opacity: 1; left border: 35px solid # 00609e; }. dynamic_articles .arrow-right span {position: absolute; left: -28px; high: -10px; color: #fff; font-weight: bold; font size: 19px; } # footer-wrapper {margin-bottom: 60px; } .node-type-article .sq-horoscope-bg {height: 249px; border: 2px solid # f5f5f5; } # footer-wrapper .share-wrapper {left: 10px; } @media (max width: 1279px) {# article2 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container, # article3 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container, # article4 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container {display : none! important; } # article2 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container.displayBlock, # article3 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container.displayBlock, # article4 .node .field-name-body ._yeti_main_container.displayBlock display {: important; } .st0-scroll {padding: none; line: #FFFFFF; line width: 2; } .nxt_stry_btn .arrow {position: absolute; high: -25px; right: 5 pixels; width: 31px; height: 50px; } .scroll-down-animate {-moz-animation: scroll-down-animate 3s infinite; -webkit-animation: scroll-down-anime 3s infinite; animation: scroll down-animate 3s infinite; } @keyframes scroll-down-animate {0%, 20%, 50%, 80%, 100% {-moz-transform: translateY (0); -ms-transform: translateY (0); -webkit-transform: translateY (0); transform: translateY (-1); } 40% {-moz-transform: translateY (-11px); -ms-transform: translateY (-11px); -webkit-transform: translateY (-11px); transform: translateY (-10px); } 60% {-moz-transform: translateY (-15px); -ms-transform: translateY (-15px); -webkit-transform: translateY (-15px); transform: translateY (-10px); }}} @media (max-width: 480px) {.breadcrumb-list .item-list .last {display: none; }} .related_slider .slide-wrapper {width: 237px; right margin: 2.5%; float: left; } @media (max-width: 780px) {.related_slider .slide-wrapper {width: 233px; }} .owl-nav span {padding: 3px 10px; font size: 40px; } .owl-prev {position: absolute; high: 49%; background color: rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.37)! important; color: #ffffff! important; left: -9px; } .owl-next {position: absolute; high: 49%; background color: rgba (0, 0, 0, 0.37)! important; color: #ffffff! important; right: -9px; } .owl-carousel .owl-stage-outer {width: 100%; } #infinite_articles> .section-container .read_full_article.expand-btn__link {background: # 0087a8; border: none; border radius: 30px; box-shadow: 0 4px 10px rgba (0,0,0,0.16); display: block online; font size: 17px; font-weight: bold; row height: 1.6; margin: 0 automatic; minimum width: 196px; padding: 15px 30px; position: not adjusted; text-decoration: none; low: -120px; color: #fff; text-decoration: none; text transformation: none; fill-left: 10px; } .aniHolder {float: right; top margin: -25px; left margin: 18px; right margin: 10px; } .chevron {position: absolute; width: 20px; height: 7px; opacity: 0; transformation: 3d scale (0.5, 0.5, 0.5); animation: movement of 3 s of infinite ease; } .chevron: first-child {animation: move 3s easy-out 1s infinite; } .chevron: nth-child (2) {animation: movement of 3s indented by 2s infinite; } .chevron: before, .chevron: after {content: ”; position: absolute; high: 0; height: 100%; width: 51%; background: #fff; } .chevron: front {left: 0; transform: skew (0deg, 30deg); } .chevron: after {right: 0; width: 50%; transform: skew (0deg, -30deg); } @keyframes move {25% {opacity: 1;} 33% {opacity: 1; transform: translateY (30px); } 67% {opacity: 1; transform: translateY (40px); } 100% {opacity: 0; transformation: translateY (55px) scale3d (0.5, 0.5, 0.5); }} @keyframes pulse {to {opacity: 1; }} #infinite_articles> .section-container .read_more_container {left: 0px; }]]> .section-container {overflow: unset! important; }}]]>

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos