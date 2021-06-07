Ms. Will Inhibit Reward? Remember, Megawati has already given up for Jokowi

PDI-P DPP President Megawati Soekarnoputri announced the Wave I regional chiefs and deputy regional chiefs at the DPP DPP office in Jakarta on Wednesday (19/2). Photo: archive JPNN.com/Ricardo

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – National Bersatu Kawan Ganjar (KGBN) General Chairman Juliant Palar believes Megawati Soekarnoputri will be realistic in his handling of the political dynamics of the 2024 presidential election.

Juliant believes that the general chairman of the PDI-P will give way to the governor of Central Java (Central Java) Ganjar Pranowo to run for the next presidential election.

Juliant’s belief was based on the fact that Megawati chose to wear Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the 2014 presidential election.

“Megawati succumbs to Pak Jokowi because of the numbers (eligibility, editor’s note),” Juliant said after declaring KGBN support for Ganjar Pranowo in south Jakarta on Monday (7/6).

Juliant’s statement was also intended to comment on the competition between DPP PDIP Chairman Puan Maharani and Ganjar. However, so far Ganjar’s eligibility is still much higher than Megawati’s daughter.

Therefore, Juliant said he was optimistic that Ganjar would also gain support from Megawati. “We hope that in 2024, Pak Ganjar will continue first in terms of eligibility, ”he said.

Juliant stressed that the political decision of the KGBN to support Ganjar should not precede the PDIP. According to him, the KGBN as a volunteer is in fact realistic.

“We respect the domain of the party. We are willing to work, more to see the eligibility figures,” he said.