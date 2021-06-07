On appeal with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Briton Boris Johnson expresses condolences following Ghotki train crash

Prime Minister Imran Khan with his British counterpart Boris Johnson. Photo: File

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Pakistani leader Imran Khan agree on the need to ensure long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The British Prime Minister congratulates Prime Minister Imran Khan on the success of the World Environment Day event, which Pakistan hosted with the UN.

The two PMs promise to work together to defeat the coronavirus pandemic in their country and around the world.

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and expressed his condolences for the “tragic loss of life” in the train crash which left more than 45 dead and 100 injured in Ghotki in Sindh.

“Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] began by expressing his condolences following the tragic death in the train crash in Sindh, “said a press release issued by the UK government.

The press release says the two prime ministers discussed the current situation in Afghanistan. He said the two agreed that there is a “need to ensure a long-term future of peace and stability” in the war-torn country.

Read more: Prime Minister Imran congratulates Boris Johnson on becoming British Prime Minister

“The UK will continue to use the diplomatic and development tools at its disposal to support the Afghan government,” Prime Minister Johnson told his Pakistani counterpart.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Imran Khan also spoke of the need to take action to reduce carbon emissions and protect biodiversity ahead of the COP26 summit in the UK later this year,” the statement read. hurry.

UK government document says UK Prime Minister also congratulated Prime Minister Imran on ‘successful UN World Environment Day event, which Pakistan hosted with UN’ on week last.

Read more: PM Imran and his British counterpart Boris Johnson meet in New York

The document said the two prime ministers also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and agreed to “work together to defeat the pandemic” in their countries and around the world.

Prime Minister Imran calls on British Prime Minister to reconsider his decision to put Pakistan on the Red List

Separately, a press release issued by the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office of the Conversation said Prime Minister Imran had asked his British counterpart to surrender to the UK’s decision to put Pakistan on the Red List of countries banned from traveling.

“The Prime Minister urged the UK to reconsider the decision to place Pakistan on the red list of countries banned from traveling,” said a press release issued by the PMO.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Johnson for his “thoughtful video message for the World Environment Day event held in Islamabad”.

Read more: UK government allows entry for cricket teams from Pakistan and India despite coronavirus travel redlist status

The document says Prime Minister Imran Khan also spoke about the trade relations between the two countries, hoping that Pakistan and the UK will be able to forge an even stronger partnership in the future.

Prime Minister Johnson was also briefed on Pakistan’s progress in strengthening its framework for combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

He told the British Prime Minister that the FATF should recognize “Pakistan’s achievements in meeting” the criteria set for it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit UK next month

On the other hand, sources in the UK government said Geographic news that Prime Minister Imran will likely travel to London next month on an official visit and also attend the cricket match between Pakistan and England.

A government source confirmed that the British and Pakistani administrations are in the process of finalizing the visit plan.

Read more: Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the global climate change summit on December 12

The source said Prime Minister Imran could watch Pakistan play England either in Cardiff on July 8 or in London at the Lords on July 10.

This will be Imran Khan’s first visit to the UK as Prime Minister.

Besides the cricket match, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold separate meetings with UK parliamentarians and ministers.