Widodo prescribes face-to-face learning with 25% participation





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo has called for schools to conduct face-to-face learning with the utmost care and limit attendance to a maximum of 25 percent of the total number of students, the minister said. Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin. “The president previously indicated that face-to-face learning, which will start later, should be done with extra caution. (The number of students allowed to learn) Face-to-face is (will be ) limited. First, it can only represent a maximum of 25% of the total student body, ”Sadikin said at a press conference from the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Monday. The press conference was also attended by the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, the Commander of the TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, the Chief of the National Police, General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and the Chief of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), Ganip Warsito. “This (face-to-face learning) cannot last more than two days a week, each day a maximum of only two hours,” Sumadi stressed. In addition, the number of children who return to school will depend on the willingness of parents to send them back, he said, adding that all teachers will need to be vaccinated before starting face-to-face learning. Related news: Pandemic conditions, risk areas taken into account in face-to-face learning The central government plans to allow limited face-to-face learning from July 2021. “So, please, the heads of regions must give priority to teachers and the elderly; teachers must be vaccinated before holding limited face-to-face learning, ”the minister stressed. Sumadi also called on all regional leaders to ensure that the implementation of health protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining a safe distance and washing hands are tightened up and explained properly. “Second, the certainty of the tests, do the tests with discipline and I ask for a full report so that we can take anticipatory action if someone is infected,” he added. He also said he hoped there would be no impediments to tracing efforts and that people exposed to the coronavirus would self-isolate. “There are many areas that have places of self-isolation,” Sumadi said. Earlier, Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim said face-to-face learning would be implemented once the vaccination of teachers and education staff is completed. Face-to-face learning will start from early childhood education and elementary schools and then gradually expand to higher education institutions, he added. Related news: Local governments should disseminate information on face-to-face learning

