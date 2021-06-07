Russian accounts still active on pro-Trump-researcher sites





A Donald Trump mask sits on a vendor table outside the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, USA on February 28, 2021. REUTERS / Octavio Jones / Files

A group suspected of being Russian has remained active on internet services favored by far-right Americans, showing that efforts to interfere in US politics continue after the election, according to the research firm’s reports. social media Graphika and the non-profit association Advance Democracy Inc.

The group, which Graphika also believes to be linked to the Russian government, maintains at least 20 accounts on a new version of an internet bulletin board formerly known as TheDonald, in reference to former President Donald Trump. The Reddit discussion site banned the forum last year, saying it encouraged violence against public officials.

Nineteen of the accounts on the rebranded Patriots.win site were created in three hours on November 5, two days after the presidential election, Graphika said, and amplified Republican Trump’s false claims about vote rigging. www.graphika.com/patriotes

The accounts also published cartoons and comments that falsely accuse President Joe Biden, a Democrat, of pedophilia and senility. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the posts.

Graphika said 16 times in March and April that the Patriots.win accounts published the same cartoons as the accounts the company was already tracking on Gab, a site popular with white supremacists. Neither Gab’s top executive nor a group of Patriots.win moderators responded to Reuters questions about the accounts.

Identical posts from Patriots.win and Gab were still on view last week, although Reuters could not independently establish that they were posted by the same people.

Gab accounts previously promoted a site called Newsroom for American and European Based Citizens (NAEBC), which Facebook experts said was associated with the Internet Research Agency (IRA), a Russian government contractor. .

The accounts’ activities show that they act in close coordination with known IRA disinformation operations, Graphika said. The posts generally took place within the hour on the Patriots.net and Gab networks, Graphika said.

The entrepreneur was indicted in 2018 by US special attorney Robert Mueller for interference in the 2016 election; he did not plead and has reorganized since then. NAEBC is offline, and the IRA funder has not returned a message for comment.

Moscow denies any interference in the US elections.

“The same alleged Russian actors who targeted the 2020 US election have retooled and redoubled their efforts,” said Graphika director of investigations Jack Stubbs, a former Reuters reporter.

Advance Democracy said Gab accounts have more followers now than when NAEBC was publicly linked to the IRA last year and was offline. He said the linked accounts were active on Parler, which did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters has not been able to independently confirm this.

The most active of the Patriots accounts on Thursday.win posted “2A is the Answer to the Corrupt Pedo Elite”, garnering hundreds of votes in support. 2A refers to the Second Amendment to the US Constitution protecting the right to bear arms.

The account did not return a message requesting comment.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos