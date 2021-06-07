12 workers die in massive fire at chemical company in Pune; PM Modi offers his condolences





At least 12 workers were killed in a major fire that broke out on Monday at a chemical company in an industrial area in Pune, Maharashtra. Among the dead are mostly workers. Five other workers are missing, according to fire officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the bereaved on Twitter. “Saddened by the loss of life due to a factory fire in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families ”, declared the Prime Minister. Saddened by the loss of life due to a factory fire in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2021 The fire broke out at SVS Aqua Technologies, officials said. The company manufactures chlorine dioxide and is located in the Pirangut MIDC district of Mulshi tehsil on the outskirts of Pune city, according to PTI. Pune district police superintendent Dr Abhinav Deshmukh said the unit where the fire started was engaged in the manufacture of chlorine dioxide for water purification. “So far we have recovered 12 charred bodies, mostly women, on site and the search for other people is ongoing,” said Devendra Potphode, Fire Chief, PMRDA (Metropolitan Area Development Authority de Pune), Fire Services. Potphode added that six to seven firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the blaze. The flames have been extinguished but a search is currently underway for the missing workers. Discussing the cause of the blaze, the fire chief said company officials said the blaze started amid the wrapping of plastic materials on the premises. “Due to a spark in the (packaging) section, the fire started and since there was plastic around it spread quickly,” Potphode said. Also read: Center to procure 75% of COVID-19 vaccines from manufacturers, 25% available to players pvt: PM Modi Also read: Improving COVID-19 vaccine supply, ongoing trials for 2 childhood vaccines: PM Modi







