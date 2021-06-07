Towards a green bank

This article is part of The FIF China 2021 Report

Last year, in commemoration of 40 years of successful reform and innovation of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone since its inception, President Xi Jinping noted that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets. This concept remains essential for achieving comprehensive and coordinated sustainable economic, social and ecological development.

Guangdong Province is the first pilot zone for national green finance reform and innovation in China. In October 2019, the Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC) successfully issued the world’s first green financial bonds from GuangdongHong KongMacao Greater Bay Area to Shenzhen.

Zhang Wencai

The fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCCPC), held in October 2020, set the master plan for China’s development over the next five and 15 years. From there, a new development model was created, with an emphasis on domestic cycles and a promotion of dual cycles (both national and international dual circulation policy) adhering to green development. Green development is undoubtedly important for the formation of a new development model. Green finance is the engine of green policy. China’s green financial market has developed rapidly and is driven by the national goal of making China a large, modern, prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful socialist country. He is driven by Chinese policy to keep abreast of his times, by the pursuit of a healthy and environmentally friendly lifestyle, and by the need for green finance to spur the development of an economy. green.

During the general debate of the 75th A September 2020 General Assembly, President Xi stressed that Covid-19 reminded us that humanity can no longer afford to ignore nature’s repeated warnings and follow the beaten path of resource extraction without investing in conservation, pursue development while protecting the environment, and restore the resources used. He said that humanity should start a green revolution and move faster to create a green way of development and life, to preserve the environment and to make the planet a better place for all.

While facing the current difficulties and challenges, countries are investing heavily in economic growth and promoting green growth and green recovery. Financial institutions are also encouraging the development of green finance and have strengthened cooperation in green finance through economic recovery. For example, participants at the Finance in Common Summit for Public Development Banks in November 2020 discussed how to play a greater role in tackling climate change and protecting the environment. As the only agricultural policy bank in China and the largest in the world, ADBC has always been committed to promoting green agricultural development and green finance.

Add green value

Agricultural and rural ecosystems are an area of ​​interest for ADBC. Supporting the development of agriculture, rural areas and farmers has not only important economic and social benefits, but also a wide range of ecological benefits. For many years, ADBC insisted on being at the forefront of green development within the financial services space. Green financial services have already started to promote a global awareness of the ecological, social and economic value of green products.

Work is underway to improve the green governance system. The head office of ADBC has set up a green credit committee. Each qualified branch established a green finance business unit, formulated green credit and green bond management metrics, established an internationally certified green and sustainable bond framework, and clarified green financial product standards. Work has also been undertaken to improve the identification of green projects and develop a green credit system that will be used to strengthen climate and environmental risk management. At the same time, efforts have also been made to encourage companies to be more sustainable and to publish social responsibility reports to ensure that we, as a company, are held accountable.

More, ADBC actively promotes the greening of assets. It promotes the protection of the ecological environment in the Yangtze River basin and the development of the Yellow River basin. It also supports the Trois-Rivières-Source National Park and other projects to build forests in national reserves.

By the end of September 2020, the ADBCs green loans were valued at CNY810.9 billion, representing 19.3% of medium and long-term bank loans above the average level of the banking sector in China. Investments focused on the ecological environment, modernization of green infrastructure, energy conservation and environmental protection. More, ADBC actively develops green investment focusing on the development of urban and rural areas.

Efforts are also underway to promote green finance initiatives. Relying on the advantages of the country’s credit, ADBC promotes green development in the bond market. We have issued various green bond products, covering domestic and foreign markets, in multiple locations, types and themes. ADBC also established a model to guide global investments in national green agriculture. The green-labeled bond issue created a number of firsts, including the first public offering of the largest green financial bond on the market. More, ADBC continues to issue innovative green bonds to global investors, supporting the protection of the Yangtze River and the ecological protection of the Yellow River Basin. It also regularly issues seven-year green and environmentally friendly financial bonds with the Shanghai clearinghouse; the cumulative emission has reached CNY88.2 billion. the ADBC also actively organizes investor visits and seminars for green bond projects, has built an information and communication platform and has improved the transparency of investments in green bonds.

ADBC also works to promote multi-level cooperation in the field of green finance. ADBC has been recognized by domestic and foreign financial markets for raising the bar for best practices and creating many opportunities for cooperation. ADBC is one of the first signatories of the Green Investment Principles of the Belt and Road Initiative and has joined the Green Financial Products Innovation Group, in addition to signing a strategic cooperation agreement with the Climate Bonds Initiative. As a result, the institution was invited to participate in the construction of China’s green bond assessment and certification mechanism, and to partner with the International Climate and Environment Research Center, the International Institute for Sustainable Development, the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency and the China Energy Conservation Investment Corporation.

The fifth plenary session of 19 CCCPC presented a master plan for green development in the 14th five-year plan (202125) for national economic and social development and long-term goals until 2035. This requires much higher requirements in terms of green financing. ADBC is also mobilizing to support green agricultural development. To continue implementing the commitment made by President Xi during the A in September 2020 to reach the peak of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, ADBC firmly establish a concept of green development and take responsibility for policy-based finance.

ADBC s priorities

We will increase the amount of resources devoted to green development. ADBC is eager to uphold the concept of green and sustainable development, fulfill all its social responsibilities, strengthen awareness and initiative to promote green development, continue to innovate in green financial products, and attract and mobilize more funds to invest in relevant projects.

Fostering high-quality green finance development is also vital. ADBC is willing to work with all parties, sectors and stakeholders in building a green financial market to promote green policies and create an environment in which financial services are incentivized to become more sustainable. With this in mind, we need to focus on strengthening information disclosure practices and ensuring industry is aware of climate and environmental risks. To do this, it is important to establish a set of interoperable and integrated green financial standards. ADBC hopes to cooperate with various financial institutions in the application of China’s agricultural green development standards.

Another important task is to strengthen national and international cooperation in the field of green finance. The Chinese green finance market has enormous potential to support green development, strengthen green finance practices at home and abroad, share experiences, and conduct research and training. ADBC strengthen its relationships with international financial organizations, foreign government lending institutions, national policy financial institutions, development finance institutions and commercial financial institutions to increase green investments in agriculture. This will help promote a green recovery and sustainable development.

Agriculture is an old but promising industry, closely linked to the well-being of peoples and which more than ever connects all corners of the world. Promoting the green development of agriculture to achieve sustainable and quality development is crucial. ADBC is willing to strengthen international exchanges and cooperation with all parties concerned, learning from each other, achieving complementary benefits, and jointly responding to climate change and promoting the achievement of ASustainable development goalsWe will work together to promote the harmonious coexistence of man and nature and build a community of destiny for humanity.

This article is part of the FIF China 2021 Report, which draws primarily on content provided by the China-based think tank, the International Finance Forum, and is published in association with Central Banking.