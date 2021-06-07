Jokowi signs the presidential decree on the working group on accelerating investments, it is his task





On May 4, 2021, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia (Keppres) No. 11 of 2021 regarding the Acceleration of Investments Working Group. This presidential decree was issued with considerations to increase investment and facilitate business in order to encourage economic growth and provide employment opportunities, it is necessary to control (end to end) and an active role in resolving barriers to business implementation. Support and an active role in resolving these obstacles must be ensured by the creation of the Working Group on the acceleration of investments. In order to increase investments and the ease of doing business, a working group for the acceleration of investments has been formed, hereinafter referred to as the working group for investments, reads the decision contained in article 1 of this rule. On the basis of the provisions of Article 4, the working group which reports to and is responsible to the President has five tasks, namely: a. ensure the realization of the investment for each national and foreign investment business actor who is interested and / or who has obtained an operating license; b. quickly solve problems and obstaclesdebottlenecking) for sectors of activity constrained by the granting of commercial licenses within the framework of the investment c. encourage business acceleration for sectors that have the characteristics of rapidly generating foreign currency, generating jobs and developing regional / local economies; (Read also: Minister of Finance says BLBI debtors’ access to financial institutions has been blocked) re. accelerate the implementation of cooperation between investors and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; summer. provide recommendations for administrative action to heads of ministries / institutions / authorities and provincial / district / municipal governments against officials / employees who hamper the implementation of the investment or who may increase the cost of investment in Indonesia. In carrying out the planned tasks, the Investment Working Group has the power to take decisions relating to the realization of investments which should be immediately followed up by the ministry / institution / authority / regional government; and coordinate the realization of investments with ministries / institutions / authorities / local governments, as confirmed in Article 5. The Investment Working Group is chaired by the Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM). In addition, there are also two vice presidents occupied by the Deputy Attorney General and the Deputy Chief of the Indonesian National Police (Wakapolri). Then there is also a secretary who is held by Dini Purwono.

