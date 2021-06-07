Trump’s comments on the United States mirror the Chinese Communist Party





Representative Liz Cheney compared Trump’s comments on the United States to the Chinese Communist Party. Cheney said the former president’s words only served to undermine confidence in the US election. The MP also lambasted Kevin McCarthy for meeting Trump after the Capitol riot. Sign up for the 10 Things in Politics newsletter.

GOP Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming recently compared President Donald Trump’s false election claims to messages from the Chinese Communist Party, calling his rhetoric “dangerous and damaging.”

In an interview published Monday with David Axelrod, a former White House senior adviser, on CNN’s “The Ax Files” podcast, Cheney said Trump’s comments only served to undermine confidence in the electoral system.

“When you listen to Donald Trump speak now, when you hear the language he uses now, these are basically the same things the Chinese Communist Party, for example, says about the United States and our democracy,” a- she declared.

She added: “When he says that our system is not working, that our democratic process when it suggests that it is incapable of conveying the will of the people, that somehow it has failed, these are the same things the Chinese government says about us.

“And it is very dangerous and damaging, and it is not true.”

Cheney was ousted last month as chair of the House Republican Conference, the third-highest position in the GOP caucus, for her continued rebuke of Trump for his role in the deadly January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, when insurgents breached the building in an attempt to stop the election’s certification.

In January, Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on “incitement to insurgency.”

Read more: We have identified the 125 people and institutions most responsible for Donald Trump’s rise to power and his anti-norm behavior that tested the limits of the US government and its institutions

By announcing her vote in favor of conviction, she indicted Trump’s conduct.

“None of this would have happened without the president,” she said at the time. “The President could have intervened immediately and forcefully to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

As Cheney continued to criticize Trump for questioning the election, GOP leaders, including parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, said they had lost confidence in his ability. to help shape the party’s message ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

After a vote last month, Cheney was replaced on the management team by New York Rep. Elise Stefanik.

During the interview with Axelrod, Cheney condemned McCarthy for meeting Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club after the riot.

“I was stunned,” she said. “I couldn’t think of any justification for doing this. And I asked him why he did it, and he said, well, he had just been in the neighborhood, basically.”

She added: “The idea that a few weeks later [Trump] Would the leader of the Republicans in the House be basically in Mar-a-Lago, you know, begging him to somehow get back into the fold or whatever he was doing, to me, was inexcusable. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos