UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants ECB to reconsider Ollie Robinson suspension for racist tweets





Spokesman for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the PM “supports” the Culture Secretary’s view that the England and Wales Cricket Council should reconsider the suspension of the Ollie pacemaker Robinson for posting racist and sexist tweets in 2012. Oliver Dowden, UK government secretary for Culture, Sports, Digital and Media, said the ECB had gone “above” in its punishment of Robinson. Ollie Robinsons tweets were offensive and wrong. They are also about ten years old and are written by a teenager. The teenager is now a man and has rightly apologized. The ECB has crossed the line by suspending it and should think again. Olivier Dowden (@OliverDowden) June 7, 2021 Fast pitcher Robinson was suspended from international cricket on Sunday pending an investigation into his tweets he posted as a teenager years ago. “Ollie Robinson’s tweets were offensive and wrong,” Mr. Dowden wrote on Twitter. “They are also ten years old and are written by a teenager. The teenager is now a man and has rightly apologized. The ECB has crossed the line by suspending it and should think again. “ Later Monday, Johnson’s official spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister supports Oliver Dowden’s comments he made via tweet this morning. “As Oliver Dowden explained, these were comments made over ten years (sic) ago by a teenage person, for which they rightly apologized.” Conservative Party politician Dowden has been a Member of Parliament for Hertsmere since 2015. The tweets resurfaced last Wednesday, the first day of Robinson’s Test debut at Lord’s, against New Zealand. In a fine first performance in cricket’s Mecca, he had taken seven wickets in the match. At the end of the first day of play, the 27-year-old apologized and said he was going through a difficult time in his life when he posted the racist tweets at the age of 18. “I want it to be clear that I am not a racist and that I am not a sexist,” Robinson said. “I deeply regret my actions and am ashamed to make such remarks. I was thoughtless and irresponsible, and whatever my state of mind at the time, my actions were inexcusable. Since that time, I have matured as a person and fully regret tweets. However, his apology was not sufficient as the ECB suspended him after the end of the first test while launching a disciplinary investigation. Robinson will not be available for the second test against New Zealand, which begins Thursday at Edgbaston. An ECB statement said: “England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following landmark tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013. “He will not be available for selection for the second test against New Zealand from Edgbaston on Thursday (June 10). Robinson will immediately leave the England camp and return to his county. The ECB did not react to Dowden’s comments







