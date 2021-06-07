Prime Minister Modi expresses his sorrow as lightning kills 20 in Bengal and announces Rs 2 lakh each graciously to his relatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed sorrow over the death of at least 20 people due to lightning in three districts of South Bengal and approved an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for relatives of the people killed and Rs 50,000 to the wounded.

“My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones to lightning strikes in parts of West Bengal. Let the injured recover as soon as possible, Modi tweeted.

“PM @narendramodi has approved an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning in various parts of West Bengal. 50,000 rupees would be handed over to the injured, ”PMO tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed condolences and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. “The loss of life due to lightning in different parts of West Bengal is deeply saddening. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, ”he tweeted.

Nine people died in Murshidabad, nine people were killed in Hooghly and two others lost their lives in Purba Medinipur district, a state disaster management official said.

Three other people were also injured in lightning in Murshidabad district and were admitted to Jangipur hospital for treatment, he said. Districts in South Bengal, including Kolkata, have received heavy thunderstorm showers since the afternoon, which the meteorological office said were pre-monsoon rains.

