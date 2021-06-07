“I was at the beginning of Ron DeSantis”





Former US President Donald Trump has praised Governor Ron DeSantis, while taking credit for the governor’s political rise and again stopping to promise DeSantis second place on a possible presidential ticket in 2024.

“I was at the beginning of Ron. I was the first to support him, ”Trump reminded a national audience.

Trump made the comments Monday during an interview with Fox Business Network’s Varney and Co., after touting Florida’s response to the pandemic under DeSantis.

Varney, a seasoned broadcaster familiar with Trump interviews, asked Trump if DeSantis would meet as a running mate. However, the former president was too suspicious to commit when asked if he “would consider” running for the governor of Florida.

“Of course I would. But there are a lot of people who are great. I would definitely consider Ron, ”Trump said, before reminding viewers of his role in electing DeSantis in 2018.

“I was at the beginning of Ron. I was the first to approve him when he became a congressman, which a lot of people didn’t know. My support has helped him tremendously. And I know him very well. He’s a great guy, ”Trump said.

“We have other great people. You look at some people, the Republicans who have done a great job with the states, ”Trump said. “You don’t see that with the Democrats.”

Trump said DeSantis would be “considered” before.

Trump’s comments continue to remind the public that he was an early supporter of DeSantis, an ongoing trend since the 2018 campaign for governor of Florida.

I don’t want to brag about it, but man, do I have a good track record of approvals, Trump told a crowd in West Virginia. In Florida we have a great candidate, his name is Ron DeSantis, and he called me and asked if I could support him or not.

I said Let me check, that was a few months ago. He was three years old, and I gave him a good bang, and a nice little tweet bing bing and he went from three to twenty something.

Trump kicked off the DeSantis boomlet in late 2017, when he tweeted a pro-DeSantis post, claiming he would make a great governor of Florida.

The comments on DeSantis on Monday came after Trump praised Florida for its response to the virus during the Fox Business segment.

“You’re going to be in a position where if you go to Florida I spend a lot of time in Florida, if you go to Florida you really are, they did a really good job, Ron did a really good job. . It really is as if you don’t see it. You don’t see it, ”Trump brooded. “People feel free in Florida, I can tell you that. And that’s how they feel in Texas.

Displaying messages: 386

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos