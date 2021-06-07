Center revises vaccination policy, to provide free Covid vaccines to states for adults

In his televised speech to the nationPrime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that states will no longer have to directly procure Covid-19 vaccines and that the Center will distribute doses to states free of charge. Under the new centralized purchasing plan, the Center will therefore obtain 75% of the country’s vaccines.

All vaccines purchased under this centralized 75% quota will be given free to all adults in the country from June 21, the prime minister said. However, private hospitals can continue to procure 25% of the doses, but their service charges will be capped at Rs 150 per dose compared to the fixed price of the vaccines, he added.

The Centre’s decision to purchase 75 percent of vaccines directly from manufacturers essentially removes the 25 percent quota under which states were previously required to procure doses directly. This therefore means that states will get vaccines from the Center free of charge and will not have to purchase doses directly.

The move comes at a time when global tenders launched by states to procure vaccines directly from manufacturers have failed to attract any bidders. Most of these manufacturers reportedly stated that they would prefer to sell the doses directly to the Center. After Moderna was transmitted to the Punjab last week, it will not sell directly to the states, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Pfizer and Moderna had let Delhi know that they would only communicate with the Union government.

May 1,The center has extended vaccination coverage to the 18-44 age group, opened up the market, introduced differential prices and a public-private distribution of supplies.

Amid the crisis, with vaccine shortages reported in many states, the Center was under increasing pressure to step in and procure all vaccines directly.

The Indian Express reported that with rising criticism, the Center is rethinking vaccine procurement policy. If all states want the Union government to do centralized procurement, we will discuss that. We are prepared to consider such a request, a leading government source told The Indian Express on Sunday.

The Supreme Court had previously said the Centre’s policy of organizing free Covid-19 vaccines for the 45+ age group, healthcare and frontline workers while asking the group to age 18 to 44 to pay for vaccination by state and Union territory governments and private hospitals was prima facie arbitrary and irrational. He also asked the Center to record a roadmap on the expected availability of vaccines until December 31 of this year.

Announcing the decision, Modi said: Today a decision was made that the Center will now also take responsibility for 25% of the immunization-related work with states As of Monday, June 21, in every state in the country, for all citizens above the age of 18, the government of India will provide a free vaccine to the states. The Center itself will purchase 75 percent of total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and deliver them free to state governments.

He added that no state government in the country will have to spend anything on the vaccine. So far, millions of people in the country have received free vaccines. From now on, people aged 18 and over will also join. Only the Indian government will provide a free vaccine to everyone.

The prime minister also said that the speed of vaccine production and coverage had increased in the country in recent times. If you look at the story of the past 50 to 60 years, it took decades for India to get vaccines from overseas. Before, everything was finished abroad, and even then the vaccination work could not start in our country, he said.

He added: In the past year, we have launched two vaccines made in India. More than 23 crores of vaccine doses have been administered to date. Today, seven companies across the country produce vaccines. Trials of three other vaccines are also at an advanced stage. Research on a nasal vaccine is also ongoing.

Addressing the problem of vaccine shortages, Modi said the supply will increase in the coming days. Experts have also expressed concerns about the children. In this sense, the trial of two vaccines is underway.

Declaring it to be the deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years, Modi said the country has faced the crisis on many levels, with medical infrastructure being massively modernized. New health infrastructures have been developed over the 1.5 years with the creation of Covid hospitals, the establishment of ventilator beds and the creation of a network of testing laboratories. During the second wave in April-May, the demand for medical oxygen increased at an unprecedented rate, he said.

Prime Minister Modi also announced on the occasion that Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will now be extended until Diwali, under which 80 crore people will receive a free ration. In this time of pandemic, the government is on the side of the poor in all their needs. In other words, by November, free food grains will be available in a fixed quantity every month for more than 80 million people, he said.