Boris Johnson narrowly avoids immediate Tory rebellion against foreign aid cuts

Boris Johnson narrowly avoided a rebellion by some of his own MPs over cuts to the foreign aid budget – but there will be a debate in the House of Commons on the matter tomorrow.

Thirty Tories, including former Prime Minister Theresa May and four other former government ministers, had backed a rebellion against the $ 4 billion cut and had hoped to force a vote on the issue.

But House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle ruled the amendment, proposed by former Conservative minister Andrew Mitchell, was “outside the scope” of the Agency bill. of advanced research and innovation.

Noting that MPs were not given a chance to debate the issue, Sir Lindsay however said he would accept requests for an emergency debate on the issue.

Mr Mitchell then successfully called for a debate, telling the Commons: “Parliament has had no say on this vital issue.”

Tuesday’s debate will last for up to three hours, although any vote at the end of it will not be binding on the government.

The proposed amendment sought to force the government to commit to reinstating the 0.7% aid target from next year – from that agency’s funding if not met by other ways.

According to parliamentary procedure, the President decides whether to select amendments and authorize votes on them based on the advice of his clerks.

Responding to Sir Lindsay’s decision not to retain the rebels’ amendment, Mitchell accused the government front seat of “disrespecting the House of Commons”.

He added that “hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths would result”.

Britain’s aid spending was cut by Chancellor Rishi Sunak last November in what was supposed to be a temporary measure, but without a vote in parliament.

Mr Sunak told MPs at the time that keeping him at the top level “cannot be justified for the British people”.

The government has said the COVID pandemic has brought difficult decisions for the country’s finances.

Explaining his decision to the Commons, Sir Lindsay said: “Amendments and new clauses which fall outside the scope of the bill are inadmissible.

He added: “In this case, after taking advice from the Principal Clerks of the House and the President’s legal adviser, I felt that this new term four was outside the scope of the bill.

“The new clause four is therefore not retained and cannot be debated today.”

Sir Lindsay said he would accept MPs’ candidacies for an emergency debate on the issue because “the House has not had a chance to vote decisively on maintaining the UK’s commitment to the statutory objective of 0.7% “.

He continued, “I expect the government will find a way to debate this important issue and allow the House to formally make an effective decision.

“I should say, on an exceptional basis, that I will consider whether to hear the requests for Rule 24 by 5:30 pm today so that the debate can take place tomorrow. “

Conservative Mitchell told the House of Commons that he believed his amendment would have passed had it been chosen by the Speaker.

“The first elected members of the government treat the House of Commons with disrespect. They avoid a vote on the commitments that each of us made individually and collectively during the last general election; election on a promise made internationally.

“And in the opinion of some British lawyers, the government is acting illegally.

“If we had secured a vote on the new clause tonight, I can assure the House that it would have secured the ascension of the House by no less than a majority of nine and probably around 20 votes.

“During the week of Britain’s G7 Presidency, the government’s failure to address this issue will indisputably mean that hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths will result.”

Responding to Mitchell, the President said he hoped the government “will rise to the challenge and give this House the respect it deserves”.

He told the Commons: “We are the elected members of Parliament, this House should be taken seriously and the government should be responsible here.

Earlier Monday, former Conservative cabinet minister David Davis said the cut was “unnecessary” and “made no economic sense.”

He told Sky News: “I don’t want to be a member of a government or a supporter of a government that actually decides to lead to tens of thousands of deaths of young children.”

A little less than 10 billion must be allocated to the departments for foreign aid spending in 2021-2022, against more than 14 billion in 2019-20.

Labor has also called on the Prime Minister to change his mind on the issue, with Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy telling Sky News: ‘This is short-sighted, not in the interests of Britain and he could solve this problem very, very quickly. “

But Solicitor General Lucy Frazer defended the government’s position on Monday morning, saying Britain was “the world’s third largest donor in terms of international aid” last year.

Ms Frazer told Sky News: “But we are in the middle of a pandemic and it is really important that we support the effort here as well.”

A poll last year suggested that two-thirds of the public supported a cut in foreign aid, due to financial difficulties in the country.