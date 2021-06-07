Karachi Pakistan ‘land grabbing’ protest turns violent, police fire tear gas





ANI | Updated: 07 Jun 2021 22:23 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 7 (ANI): A protest in the city of Bahria in Karachi (BTK) against land grabbing turned violent as fast food franchises, several vehicles, a showroom and two agent offices properties were set on fire and police resorted to tear gas and rubber bullets.The violent incident occurred on Sunday after a crowd forced their way through the main gate during a demonstration by the Sindh Action Committee (SAC) against a mega housing project. Thousands of people had arrived at the housing project from different parts of the province to organize a peaceful protest against “land grabbing”, “forced eviction of residents” and “demolition of villages” in the name of development, Dawn reported. Protesters refused to take any blame for the trouble, alleging that BTK staff themselves got hold of Nationalist Party flags and set the main gate, Business Trade Center, auto showroom on fire. and more to slander their protest. The protest was held to raise the issue of the indigenous peoples of Sindh province and the uprooting of their ancestral lands. The protests were marked by the slogan ‘Halo halo [proceed proceed] Bahria Town ‘, attracting thousands of people. Officials said that when police attempted to prevent SAC leaders, intellectuals, rights activists and others traveling by caravan of vehicles from moving near BTK , they staged a sit-in on the highway, affecting heavy traffic. Soon after, the protesters suddenly started removing the barriers and reached the main gate of BTK. The situation worsened when a crowd then forced their way through the main gate and set it on fire along with offices, restaurants, a showroom and other properties, triggering panic, reported Dawn citing witnesses.

Fire officials later said they managed to bring the blaze under control at five to six locations in BTK with the help of five firefighters. Several people, including women and children, were injured after law enforcement used tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets, batons and arrests. A senior police officer who requested anonymity told Dawn that around 8,000 to 10,000 protesters arrived and removed the temporary barriers before more than 100 of them entered BTK. He later said that the provincial administration or the ruling party had made no effort to speak to SAC leaders before their arrival. However, SAC chief Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah told media that the people who engaged in violence had nothing to do with his party. He said that the disbelievers by engaging in acts of violence try to give a different color to their peaceful struggle. Pakistani People’s Party leaders said BTK buildings were damaged by fires, which “was an attempt to sabotage the peace.” “The protesters did justice to themselves,” Sindh Chief Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro’s adviser said. On the same day, rallies and demonstrations were held in Karachi on Sunday against the grabbing of Sindh land by the government led by Imran Khan in the name of the development by Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM). (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos