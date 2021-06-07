Indonesia to reopen schools with extra precautions





Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Monday gave his approval for in-person learning during the next school year starting in July with strict requirements to ensure safe return to schools during the Covid-19 pandemic . Only 25% of the total number of students are allowed to attend classrooms at a time, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said after a meeting with the president at the State Palace in central Jakarta. Student participation is limited to twice a week, he said. “The president has ordered that in-person learning be organized with extra precautions. Classroom activities will only last two hours a day,” Budi said. In addition, reopening schools requires all teachers and staff to be fully immunized, he added. “All teachers must be fully immunized before reopening and therefore we call on regional leaders, to whom we deliver the vaccine, to prioritize teachers,” Budi said. In-person learning is not mandatory, parents can always opt for distance education, he said. Schools have been closed since the wake of the pandemic in the middle of last year in most parts of the country. The Indonesian Child Welfare Commission (KPAI) warned earlier that the decision to partially reopen schools must be made as part of a risk-based approach. KPAI President Retno Listyarti said each district should be honest in reporting on the intensity of Covid-19 transmission in their region. “Regarding the reopening of schools, the rate of Covid-19 positivity in the region must become the main consideration to ensure the right of students to life and a healthy life,” Retno said on Sunday in Jakarta. “In-person learning should not be allowed in a district where the positivity rate is above 10%,” she said, referring to the proportion of positive results out of the total number of Covid-19 tests. . According to a commission survey, 79.5% of schools are ready for in-person learning. The survey covered 42 schools in seven provinces, including Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java, the Riau Islands, West Kalimantan and Banten.

