Turkey’s indictment to ban pro-Kurdish HDP party risks Bidens Ire





Turkey’s chief prosecutor on Monday filed an expanded indictment aimed at shutting down the main pro-Kurdish political party, risking another human rights clash with the United States a week before the meeting of country presidents . The United States has described a first indictment against the HDP filed in March as designed to “unduly subvert the will of Turkish voters.” Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in Brussels next Monday. The Turkish lira reduced its gains against the dollar after the announcement. In an 850-page petition to Turkey’s highest court, the prosecutor sought to dissolve the party and freeze its bank accounts, as well as ban nearly 500 members of politics, alleging links to Kurdish activists in search of autonomy, the state agency Anadolu reported. The HDP, which is the third party in parliament, denies being influenced by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by the US and the EU as well as Turkey. Any ban on the HDP could affect presidential and parliamentary elections two years from now. Kurdish politicians could try to form a new bloc or participate in the elections as independents, thus reducing their impact. When it first appealed to the Constitutional Court, the prosecutor’s office accused the HDP of attempting to divide the country along ethnic lines, echoing previous occasions when the authorities shut down the party’s predecessors for having allegedly links with the PKK. The court, citing the procedure defects, returned the indictment about two weeks later. Turkish media reported that the court reporter told judges the identities of some of the suspects, their roles in the party and details of the criminal charges against them were missing. Preparations for a trial that could last for months, if not years, should begin soon. The judges could decide to reduce the financial aid to the party from the treasury which was set at around 7.7 million dollars for 2021. The HDP won 80 seats in parliament in 2015, temporarily depriving Erdogan’s AK party of a majority. The authorities then jailed its leaders and removed the Kurdish mayors from their posts. He won nearly 12% of the vote in the last legislative elections in 2018, and his now-jailed co-chair, Selahattin Demirtas, won more than 8% of the vote in the presidential race. A year later, the HDP helped Turkey’s main opposition party win mayoral elections in Ankara and Istanbul. Erdogan’s main nationalist ally, Devlet Bahceli, has pushed for the HDP to take action ahead of the 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections. The case comes amid growing discontent with the Erdogan government’s handling of the economy and on allegations of corruption of a boss of the mafia, whom he fired. Turkey has also stepped up its military campaign against Kurdish militants, killing a senior PKK official in an attack near a refugee camp in northern Iraq, a strike that prompted the United States to express concern for the safety of its residents. Before he’s here, he’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos