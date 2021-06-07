Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly Plan to Begin Florida ‘Conversation’ Tour | national





FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida. One of President Donald Trump’s last large gatherings before the coronavirus pandemic took place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, in November 2019.

He returns, a little over two years later.

The former president is teaming up with former Fox News host Bill OReilly for a series of four conversations in December.

The first date, a public relations company announced on Monday, is December 11 at the Sunrise Arena. Like all major arena shows, tickets go on sale six months in advance. (As of Monday on Ticketmaster.com.)

OReilly has written several popular books on historical events, and event planners have described him as a historian / journalist. He was once the Fox’s best star and the highest rated cable news host. His tenure ended in April 2017, weeks after The New York Times revealed a series of allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Trump, who denied the pre-presidential sexual harassment allegations made against him, defended OReilly at the time. I don’t think Bill did anything wrong, he said. I think he’s a person I know well, he’s a good person.

Since leaving the presidency, many public statements by Trump have continued his false claims that widespread electoral fraud is the reason he lost and President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. On Saturday, Trump s ‘is addressed to the North Carolina Republican Party convention and hinted that he could run for re-election in 2024.

The description of the Trump-OReilly conversations, which organizers call The History Tour, indicates that Trump will provide an unprecedented inside view of his administration that will be historic in itself.

OReilly said in the announcement that his job as a historian / journalist is to put the important things on file in a factual manner. These conversations with the 45th President will not be boring.

Trump said the events will be wonderful but impactful sessions where there is a lot of talk about the real issues happening in the United States, which the Fake News Media never mentions. I will focus on greatness for our country, a subject rarely discussed in political dialogue. If we don’t make our country great again, we will soon have no more countries!

The tour has three other dates: December 12, at a location to be announced; December 18 at the Toyota Center in Houston; and December 19 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Trump filled the 20,000-seat BB&T center to capacity for his pre-Thanksgiving rally in 2019. He also held a rally there in August 2016, but did not fill the hall.

Barack Obama, then the Democratic presidential candidate, organized two rallies in 2008 in what was then called the BankAtlantic Center. During one of the appearances, he made a geographic misstep. He called the city of Sunrise Sunshine.

In May 2019, former First Lady Michelle Obama held a conversation about a book tour in front of a sold-out crowd in the arena.

