Politics
Indian Schools WhatsApp Groups Invited To Share Student Videos Praising Narendra Modi
Citing Covid-19 as the reason, the Indian government on June 1 canceled all annual leaving exams for grade 12 students, which were previously scheduled to take place in July and August. After long consultations, we made a decision favorable to the students, a decision that preserves the health as well as the future of our young people, read an article on the official Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modis.
The announcement, which affects more than 1,200 schools across the country, comes amid India’s devastating second wave of Covid-19, which has seen around 27 million infections and a chronic shortage of hospital beds, drugs and vaccines. The scale of the crisis has pushed critical government both at home and abroad for its mismanagement of the pandemic.
Shortly after Tuesday’s announcement, the Twitter accounts of government-run public schools run by a federal agency, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), flooded the platform with videos of students thanking Modi for the cancellations. , using the hashtag #ThanksModiSir. Some of the posts were shared by the official accounts of the Ministry of Education and the Minister of Education, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.
After months of uncertainty, our prime minister’s decision has become a beacon of hope not only for us, the students, but also for those associated with us, a student said in one of the clips.
In another, a student from Uttar Pradesh said Modis’ decision highlighted a concern for the well-being of young people. His decision to cancel board exams, prioritizing the physical and mental health of students across the country has once again demonstrated his concern for our well-being. On behalf of all my classmates, I thank you with all my heart.
The decision to cancel the exam certainly gave us and the parents a great deal of relief, said another.
Indian social networks were also inundated with WhatsApp screenshots messages sent to groups comprising both teachers and students, asking schools to record videos applauding the government’s decision.
Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Ahmedabad-based fact-checking website AltNews, helped me confirm the authenticity of the posts. Zubair also made a video featuring young people praising the ad.
I contacted a few students who had received WhatsApp messages from their teachers asking them to send videos praising the ’s decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 exams, he told me. Schools and their staff have been brought in to engage in similar public relations activities before, however, this is probably the first time that even students have taken part in a public relations campaign to promote the PM.
While the origins of the campaign on social media and #ThanksModiSir hashtag remains unclear, not everyone welcomed the videos. Some social media users have openly accused the government of using children to bolster Modis’ image. Many children who study at KVS do not come from well-off families. I can’t even imagine what they may have been through during the pandemic. But it only rubs salt on their wounds, mentionned a Twitter account holder.
MB Agrawal, general secretary of the All India Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers Association, said no instructions to post the videos were given to teachers or students. In an email response to questions for this article, he said, I would like to point out to you that Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, the Ministry of Education, the Prime Minister’s Office did not give any directives or directives to any teachers. to motivate students to do so. kind of online activities or to thank the premier or as far as I know.
Rajneil Kamath, founder and director of Newschecker, a Delhi-based fact-checking website, explained that while it is difficult to pinpoint the origins of the posts, research indicated a coordinated campaign.
Kamath shared his teams’ findings via WhatsApp, saying: There has to be some sort of coordination for this, otherwise it’s hard to digest that all of these students thanked Modi willingly, or out of zeal. Additionally, the official KVS headquarters Twitter account is tagged in all of these tweets. It cannot be a coincidence.
The story you just read is a small piece of a complex and ever-changing storyline that we follow as part of our coverage. These general scenarios, be it the disinformation campaigns fueling the war on truth or new technologies reinforcing growing authoritarianism, are the crises that Coda covers relentlessly and with singular focus. But we can’t do it without your help. Support the journalism that stays on the story. Coda Story is a US 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. Your contribution to Coda Story is tax deductible.
