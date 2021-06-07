Donald Trump: “They used COVID and they used the mail-in ballots to steal an election.”





Former President Donald Trump speaks at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, NC on June 5, 2021 (Jonathan Drake / Reuters)

Yes, it would have been better if Rep. Liz Cheney had managed to find a way to get past the endless questioning of the 2020 election results. If a Republican House leader chooses to respond to every statement by Trump claiming that the election was stolen and that he is the rightful winner of the 2020 election, she will spend almost every week doing so, and the GOP will never move on to the issues and challenges of the here and now.

But there’s no denying that the problem begins with Donald Trump continuing to insist that the 2020 election results are a hoax and that he won the 2020 election. This weekend in North Carolina , the former president offered old moans in new bottles:

There is no better example of Democrat and media corruption than the 2020 election hoax. As you know, the evidence is too voluminous to even mention. All you have to do is read the article in Time magazine, the cover of Time magazine. I’m not a big fan, I was on the cover a lot, maybe on a record, a lot. I got to a point if I was ever on the cover, I was on the cover of Time magazine before doing this political thing and read every word. I said, I wonder what that means. It was actually a really good story, I had good press, can you believe it? I guess that’s how I became president when you think about it. But I used to have good press. But Time magazine made a story. They couldn’t help it. They had to brag about what they had done in November. They had to brag and this story only goes 25% of the way.

But if you take it a step further, you’ll just read this and see how corrupt it is, but that’s the least of the problems. You look at what happened that night when the election was won and all of a sudden great amounts of votes were garnered in some states, swing states. Swing says I was leading a lot. Then all of a sudden, oh, something happened. It was a shame for our country and if you think people don’t see it, people see it. People saw it. The 2020 presidential election, this election, the 2020 presidential election was by far the most corrupt election in our country’s history. There has never been anything like it. They used COVID and they used mail-in ballots to steal an election. It was the election of a third world country like never before. Look what happened.

The Time magazine article Trump is referring to is The Secret Story of the Ghost Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election, by Molly Ball on February 4, and it can be read here. The headline is quite hyperbolic, considering how the shadow campaign consisted of Zoom calls among primarily but not entirely liberal groups coordinating efforts to minimize pandemic-related voting disruption, educating voters on how their voting process in 2020 may be different from their experiences in the past, pressuring social media platforms to remove misinformation and informing the public that due to mail-in ballots, the vote count may take longer than in previous years. The efforts of these groups can be vehemently supported or opposed, but they do not constitute an admission of tampering, suppression of votes or fraudulent vote generation. Ball’s article is much more like groups of liberal activists nudging each other to take credit for Biden’s victory.

Lawsuits by the Trump campaign and its allies alleging electoral fraud, ballot mismanagement and other irregularities have been dismissed or withdrawn more than once in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, in Michigan and the Supreme Court. Sometimes the arguments of the Trump campaign have been rejected by the judges appointed by Trump. Sidney Powell has come up with some of the most outlandish and unbelievable claims of a massive election scam; in March, Powell’s defense attorneys argued in a libel lawsuit that reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact.

