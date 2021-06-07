Testing time for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison ahead of leaders meeting in Singapore





Lee will host Morrison despite the announcement Sunday that he was taking a short break until Friday, two days before restrictions on social gatherings were relaxed. Mainly staying at home to catch up on reading, experimenting with photo apps and trying out meals at home, he wrote on Facebook. Look forward to venturing out again when restrictions ease. Morrisons’ visit is of added significance as it is the first at the leadership level in Singapore since the start of the pandemic. The couple held their last bilateral leaders’ meeting in March 2020 via video conference signing a military training treaty and announcing new deals on digital cooperation and cybersecurity. Regional issues such as China’s and Australia’s rising ties with ASEAN will likely be on the agenda this time around, along with a possible discussion of collaborative action to cut emissions. . The resumption of international travel should be another topic of discussion, but there is unlikely to be anything tangible to emerge on this front, with Australia’s vaccination rate still extremely low and its gates on the very closed world. Morrison’s visit comes after China’s foreign ministers and ASEAN met on Monday in Chongqing, China. The superpower has been active with its face-to-face diplomacy in the region during the pandemic, including several high-level meetings at home and abroad with Australia’s closest neighbor in Southeast Asia, the ‘Indonesia. The most recent took place in Chongqing on Sunday between Indonesian leader Joko Widodos, presidential envoy Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. There has not been a face-to-face meeting between Australia and Indonesia at the leadership or ministerial level since Jokos’ state visit to Canberra in February 2020. Loading It is good that the Prime Minister is visiting Singapore as top Australian officials need to spend more time on the ground in South East Asia if they are to maintain regional relations in this time of renewed geopolitical competition, Ben said. Bland, director of the southern region. -East Asia program at the Lowy Institute. The pandemic has made travel difficult, but Zoom and Webex are not a substitute for face-to-face meetings in Southeast Asia, a fact China has acknowledged through its intensive in-person diplomacy with the region over the past year. last year. Get a rating directly from our stranger Correspondents on what makes the headlines in the world. Sign up for the weekly What in the World newsletter here.

