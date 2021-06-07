VATICAN CHINA Four deacons ordained priests in Shanghai, government decree

The fifth ordinand is guilty of participating in World Youth Day in 2016. For detained bishop Thaddeus Ma Daqin, “the seeds planted are now in full bloom and now enjoying joy.” Patriotic Church tries to ‘sinise’ Chinese Catholicism and promote Xi Jinping’s ‘new era’

Rome – The diocese of Shanghai has four new priests. Ordained on Saturday, they were to be five, but a deacon was not ordained by order of the government because he participated in his own World Youth Day, in Krakow (Poland), from July 25 to 31, 2016.

For this reason, despite having been ordained a deacon a day earlier, Friday, with the other four, he saw his priestly ordination postponed to a later date.

The ordination ceremony took place in St. Ignatius Cathedral (Xujiahui). Bishop Joseph Shen Bin, vice president of the Council of Bishops and the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (CPCA), presided over the mass.

Bishop Shen Bin is in charge of Haimen (Jiangsu), a neighboring diocese; he was recognized by both the Holy See and the Chinese government upon his ordination in 2010.

Bishop Thaddeus Ma Daqin from Shanghai was unable to attend the service. He was placed under house arrest at Sheshan Seminary in 2012 after resigning from the CPCA. Since then, he has not been authorized to have any contact with the public or to exercise any episcopal office.

In addition to the parents of the ordinands, the ceremony saw the presence of civil and religious authorities, many priests and nuns from the local diocese. Only a few believers were able to attend.

Due to anti-COVID regulations, the church could only accommodate a limited number of people who had to wear masks and maintain strict social distancing.

The four new priests are: Fr. John Ning Yongwang, 30, from Baotou (Inner Mongolia); Father John Zhou Jia, 34, from Bayanzhuoer (Inner Mongolia); Father Matthew Mi Jizhou, 29, from Xingtai (Hebei); and Fr. Francis Wu Shun, 31, from Jinzhong (Shanxi).

The deacon whose ordination was not authorized is Paul Yang Dongdong, 34, from Nantiangong (Lucheng, Shanxi).

“They arrested him only because he went to participate in World Youth Day,” said one Catholic, speaking of deacon Yang’s exclusion from the priesthood (hopefully only temporarily).

“Usually an ordination is interrupted when the ordinand has done despicable things or does not live his faith properly. But in this case, he (Yang) and other young Catholics around the world simply went to meet Pope Francis. So it seems that in China it is a sin to have relations with the Pope and the rest of the Church.

Bishop Ma Daqin, whose personal blog has been censored for years, managed to post a short message on WeChat (the Chinese Whatsapp). “Today is a beautiful day,” he wrote. “Four new priests have been added to the Shanghai Diocese: Father Ning Yongwang, Father Zhou Jia, Father Mi Jizhou, Father Wu Shun, plus Yang Dongdong, a sixth class deacon. Let us give thanks to God for having rewarded us with five other workers in God’s field, with priests for the younger generations of the Church and with spiritual fathers of the faithful.

“I give my sincere offering to the Lord. I give thanksgiving offerings and the rosary to new priests and the new deacon. I pray that the grace of God will always be with them. I also pray that God will grant us more priests, more nuns and more vocations. The seeds planted are now in full bloom and are now experiencing joy. May God be forever praised. “

After Bishop Ma was placed under house arrest, the Sheshan seminary was closed. It was not until 2017 that priestly ordinations resumed.

Last Friday, before the five candidates were ordained to the diaconate, Bishop Shen Bin gave a lecture on “Joining the sinization of Catholicism and does a good job of teaching the new age.

“Sinicization” and “New Era” are two slogans of President Xi Jinping with the ultimate goal of establishing a national church closely linked to Chinese culture and the Communist Party, and supporting a “New Era” in which China outclasses the nations of the world.