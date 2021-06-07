India to provide free vaccines to all as part of major policy change





The Indian federal government will provide free coronavirus vaccines to any adult from the end of the month and will take back control of the country’s vaccination campaign, marred by delays and shortages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday. The changes reverse a policy launched in April that tasked states and the private sector to vaccinate people between the ages of 18 and 44. The federal government will now purchase 75% of all vaccines directly from manufacturers and provide them free to states. while the remaining 25% will be purchased by the private sector. As part of the previous policy, the federal government offered free vaccines to people over 45 and frontline workers, leaving states and private hospitals to administer vaccines to people between the ages of 18 and 44. Although most states vaccinated people in this age group for free, they competed for doses with the private sector. Experts say vaccine makers have made more profit by selling at a higher price to the private sector, which has caused many states to scramble for supplies. A d Modi’s announcement in a nationally televised speech came as pressure mounted on his government to speed up vaccinations and ensure fairness. Last week, the Supreme Court called the previous vaccination policy arbitrary and irrational. “ India has administered just over 222 million vaccines to date and less than 5% of the country’s population has been fully immunized. Meanwhile, businesses in two of India’s largest cities have reopened as part of a gradual easing of lockdowns in several states, now that the number of new infections in the country has been steadily declining. India’s capital New Delhi allowed businesses and stores to reopen with limited hours on Monday and its metro, which serves the city and adjacent areas, resumed operations at 50 percent of capacity. Last week, authorities in the capital authorized the resumption of some manufacturing and construction activities. A d A d

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos