Imran Khans’ growing headache over debt





The arrival of summer in Jammu and Kashmir normally heralds the arrival of the tourist season. It also leads to increased noise from gunfire as armed and trained terrorists are infiltrated by the Pakistani military through the line of control.

Unlike in the past, the Kashmir Valley may well experience a substantially better security situation this summer. The roots of this change can be traced back to an announcement made by the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan, Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh Sangha and Major General Nauman Zakaria, following their discussions on February 22. . The DGMOs announced on February 25 that the two countries had agreed to observe a ceasefire on the line of control.

Tensions across the Line of Control had intensified after the announcement of the sweeping constitutional amendment on Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. This effectively ended the state’s special status. The February 25 announcement surprised politicians of all stripes at J&K. The crackdown that followed made it clear that the government was serious. Ladakh was separated from the Kashmir Valley and became a Union territory.

Unsurprisingly, separatist and mainstream politicians in Kashmir began to throw tantrums. Most of the top political leaders have been taken into custody. Many of them have been released. Two senior officials Girish Chandra Murmu and Radha Krishna Mathur have been appointed lieutenant governors of J&K and Ladakh. Both are said to have behaved honorably in the face of endemic and pervasive corruption.

The Modi government has treated the international response firmly and fairly. There have been the usual allegations of human rights violations and excesses by public order mechanisms. No one took these allegations seriously, except perhaps politically motivated television stations, such as Qatars Al Jazeera and the news stations in Pakistan.

However, it must be recognized that the authorities in Srinagar could have shown more imagination by opening up the Internet, much earlier. They seemed to show little sensitivity to the hardships they placed on business, industry, the routine functioning of government and students, in Jammu, the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh.

Pakistan embarked on a barrage of global propaganda against India, immediately after the amendment of Article 370 of the Constitution, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his loquacious Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Qureishi led the effort.

Unsurprisingly, they found virtually every door they knocked on closed. Efforts to have the issue raised at the UN and other international fora have failed. More importantly, aside from the usual suspects like Turkey and the all-time friend Pakistanis, China, Imran Khan and Qureishi have made a blank in their efforts to gain support for Pakistan at multilateral conferences and meetings. Above all, Pakistani leaders find it difficult to organize protests or unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

After asking his trade minister to raise the urgent issue of importing badly needed cotton from Pakistan’s textile industry from India, Imran Khan immediately conspired to have the decision overturned by the Cabinet. .

It became clear that Imran Khan was facing pressure from the military and his own Cabinet colleagues to promote economic cooperation and withdraw from the confrontation with India over Jammu and Kashmir. Imran Khan wants, and remains determined, to maintain relations with India in a cloud of tension and uncertainty.

Pakistan’s woes

Pakistan faces two major challenges with regard to the current rescheduling of its debt and the uncertainty on and across its borders with Afghanistan. Its savings rate is extremely low, varying between 5.4 and 8.4 percent. This is combined with a growing foreign debt of $ 115.7 billion. In addition, this external debt is accumulating, thanks to the famous China-Pakistan economic corridor of 65 billion dollars.

While Pakistan’s power sector now has a surplus, the country is forced to seek a rescheduling of $ 22 billion in unpaid debts for power projects built in China. In addition, Pakistan borrows from commercial banks in China to repay old borrowings from Saudi Arabia and others.

As repayment obligations to China spiral out of control, questions arise as to how Pakistan can repay these debts for the very famous Belt and Road project, built with Chinese investment. Sri Lanka has faced serious repayment problems on its Hambantota port project. There was hardly any revenue from the port, which was turned over to China by the government of Sri Lanka because it could not repay the Chinese loans.

China is said to have used the same process in its construction activities in Africa. China already exercises significant control over the port and naval base of Gwadar it has built in Balochistan. It builds the roads from its borders through Gilgit-Baltistan to Gwadar. China seems to have become an expert in the Build, Operate and Takeover formula for projects in places like Pakistan.

Silver lining

The only redemptive feature of India’s current relationship with Pakistan has been the blatantly calm, different and so far successful way in which the security institutions of the two countries cooperate, in an atmosphere free from cross-border terrorism. This comes at a time when the head of the Pakistani army, General Bajwa, has concluded that the current use of terrorism would be counterproductive.

In addition, the army chief also appears to take more responsibility for relations with important countries like the United States and Saudi Arabia, outside of the policy on Afghanistan, as the Americans prepare to leave the country in a hurry.

Determined not to cede control of foreign and security policies to Bajwa, Imran Khan appointed his own protege Moeed Yusuf, who normally lives in the United States and does not have a high reputation in Pakistan, as an adviser to the national security (NSA).

The NSA, whom many Indians know and have encountered at the Track 2 meetings, is pleasant and knowledgeable. He would, however, have little or no influence over the Pakistani diplomatic and military establishment. New Delhi would undoubtedly work out the modalities of serious interactions with Pakistan.

Pakistan’s priorities will focus on reviving the economy. This is going to be a Herculean task given the problems and shortcomings the country faces with regards to its balance of payments, inflated budget deficits and debt repayment. Its main objective will remain the maintenance of peace and some form of control over the Taliban.

None of these tasks seem feasible. India should strive for credible guarantees against terrorism. Doubts about Pakistan’s terrorism promises will remain. The emerging situation in Afghanistan, as the American shadow recedes, will become the main focus of the world’s attention.

The writer is a former high commissioner to Pakistan

