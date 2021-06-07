Pornstar Stormy Daniels Eager to Testify Against Trump





Stormy Daniels says she “would love nothing more” than to take another photo of Donald Trump.

Daniels, the porn star who says she had a one-night stand with Trump over a decade ago, said Monday she was ready, willing and eager to testify before a Manhattan grand jury investigating the matter. former president on possible crimes.

But so far, Daniels said on CNN, prosecutors have not called asking her to appear before the grand jury and detail the secret money she received from then-personal Trump attorney Michael. Cohen, to silence her shortly before the 2016 election.

This payment of $ 130,000, along with a payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal, is being examined, among others, by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in its criminal investigation into Trump.

DA Cyrus Vance Jr.’s team of prosecutors are using the grand jury to obtain testimony from witnesses in the case. The grand jury has the power to issue indictments if it determines that there has been criminal conduct.

“I’ll tell them everything I know. I’ll tell them I’ve been approached,” Daniels told CNN.

“I would tell them that I have proof that the money comes from an account opened by Donald Trump or under the orders of Donald Trump,” she said.

Daniels said his attorney, Clark Brewster, “has been in contact” with prosecutors and has been “very open to my willingness to participate.”

The adult film actress also said she had had meetings with prosecutors “about other issues.”

“I have not yet been called to testify, but I have been very frank from the start of it all that I would like nothing more than my day in court and give a statement and provide all the evidence they have. need me, ”Daniels said.

“You know, I have all the original forms, emails and electronic transcripts and stuff, and I’m happy to hand them over to anyone who needs them, honestly.”

Trump, has denied having sex with Daniels or McDougal, who said he had an extended affair with him while married to his current wife, Melania.

Despite his denial, Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, reimbursed Cohen for his payment to Daniels. One question for the DA’s investigation is how the Trump organization explained the refund to Cohen.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to several felonies, including campaign finance violations related to facilitating payments to Daniels and McDougal, which was paid $ 150,000 by the publisher of the supermarket tabloid The National Enquirer, favorable to Trump. Cohen said he paid Daniels at Trump’s request.

Cohen cooperated with the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation.

Documents revealed last week show that the company that bought the Enquirer agreed to pay the Federal ElectionCommission more than $ 187,500 for the deal with McDougal, which violated a law prohibiting companies from making contributions in nature to federal campaigns.

But the FEC refused to sanction Trump for payments to McDougal or Daniels.

“Trump has organized it all, and so far it has worked,” Common Cause Vice President of Policy and Litigation Paul S. Ryan said last week. Common Cause filed the complaint which led to the FEC’s action.

“Everyone who did their dirty work here, Cohen and AMI, paid fines and went to jail,” Ryan said.

Hours before Daniels spoke to CNN, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg declined to answer questions from NBC News about whether he is cooperating with the Manhattan DA’s office or feeling the pressure prosecutors or Trump as part of the investigation.

In recent months, prosecutors have focused on Weisselberg and his two adult sons in their investigation. One of Weisselberg’s sons works for the Trump Organization, while the other works for a lender that has provided loans to the company.

“No comment,” Weisselberg repeated repeatedly outside his Manhattan residence.

ABC News reported late last week that longtime Trump Organization comptroller Jeffrey McConney testified before the grand jury. McConney, senior vice president, is the first Trump Organization employee to testify before the panel.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos