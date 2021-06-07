Politics
More than 100 former world leaders ask Boris Johnson to implement vaccine sharing ahead of G7 summit
Why the citizens of the world should care
The eyes of the world are on Britain this week.
From June 11, some of the most powerful politicians on the planet will meet in Cornwall, as the UK hosts the G7 summit, where pressure is put on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to demonstrate ‘bold leadership with ambitious commitments to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.
For a multitude of more than 100 former prime ministers, presidents and foreign ministers, this means the world’s richest countries are scrambling to close a funding gap to provide tests, treatments and vaccines to countries in need. low income.
Former British Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair are among 230 personalities who signed a open letter addressed to the G7 countries, including Great Britain.
At the moment there is a $ 66 billion ($ 46.6 billion) funding gap to vaccinate low-income countries against the virus, and the letter calls on G7 countries made up of the UK, US, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan to contribute two-thirds of that.
How many COVID-19 vaccines has the UK actually given to the poorest countries?
Although Johnson tweeted On Saturday that he would use the G7 summit to “ask my fellow leaders to help immunize the world by the end of next year,” he has already made similar pledges.
In February, he promised G7 leaders that the UK would donate all its surplus vaccines to low-income countries. Four months later, and not a single vaccine has been shared.
The year 2020 has witnessed a failure of global cooperation, but 2021 may usher in a new era, “the letter said, according to the Guardian, who saw the letter before the summit. “No one is safe from COVID-19 until everyone is safe everywhere.”
He adds: G7 and G20 support that makes vaccines readily available to low and middle income countries is not an act of charity, but rather is in the strategic interest of each country, and as described by the IMF [International Monetary Fund] is the best public investment in history.
Indeed, Brown called their plan is the world’s best insurance policy costing the equivalent of just 30p per person per week for every person in the UK. By 2025, Brown said bold action could now save around $ 9 trillion.
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown said “we have to vaccinate the world, we are not safe until everyone is safe”, adding that the government must have a plan on how to vaccinate other countries , “not just a wing and a prayer and a few doses left behind.”#KayBurleyhttps://t.co/18TN2tpRvEpic.twitter.com/cxGjZCW6uw
Sky News (@SkyNews) June 7, 2021
The letter highlights a poll which found the majority of the UK public believe the UK government should share COVID-19 vaccines.
Research commissioned by Global Citizen, Save the Children, the Wellcome Trust and the ONE Campaign, found that 76% of people agreed the UK was at risk as the virus flourished elsewhere in the world, and 67% believed that the UK should share vaccines immediately.
Former UN Secretary-General Ban-Ki Moon was also among the signatories of the letter, along with former Irish President Mary Robinson and 15 former African leaders, including former FW de Klerk presidents of South Africa, John Mahama from Ghana and Olusegun Obasanjo from Nigeria, according to the Guardian.
Majority of UK public think UK should share COVID-19 vaccines: poll
Funding from G7 countries would go to the COVID-19 Tool Access Accelerator (ACT-A), a facility set up to provide tests, treatments and vaccines to the world’s poorest countries and also manages the COVAX program. You can read more about how it works here.
In addition to closing the funding gap, the letter calls on G7 leaders to step up sharing of surplus vaccines and temporarily waive intellectual property rights to vaccines for low-income countries, making the remainder of this year a turning point in global cooperation.
Global Citizen is also calling on Boris Johnson to use the G7 summit as an opportunity to commit to a timeline to donate his 100 million surplus vaccines and to work with other world leaders to secure at least 1 billion doses of vaccines in low-income countries by September, and 2 billion doses by the end of the year. Join us and take action here.
.@BorisJohnson pledged Britain would donate all of its surplus vaccines.
It was four months ago. Until now, .
Ahead of # G7 Summit in Cornwall this week, call on PM to keep their word: https://t.co/7DNy3ZKFYxpic.twitter.com/2XrVveenB8
British Citizen of the World (@GlblCtznUK) June 7, 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]