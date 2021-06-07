More than 100 former world leaders ask Boris Johnson to implement vaccine sharing ahead of G7 summit

Why the citizens of the world should care

The United Nations’ 17 global goals set a roadmap to end extreme poverty by 2030. But the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly undermined progress in achieving these goals. The fastest way to end the pandemic and ensure the world gets back on track is to ensure that all countries have access to vaccines and a chance to recover, a process that is thwarted by the rich countries which accumulate vaccines. To learn more about vaccine equity and take action, join us here.

The eyes of the world are on Britain this week.

From June 11, some of the most powerful politicians on the planet will meet in Cornwall, as the UK hosts the G7 summit, where pressure is put on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to demonstrate ‘bold leadership with ambitious commitments to help end the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a multitude of more than 100 former prime ministers, presidents and foreign ministers, this means the world’s richest countries are scrambling to close a funding gap to provide tests, treatments and vaccines to countries in need. low income.

Former British Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair are among 230 personalities who signed a open letter addressed to the G7 countries, including Great Britain.

At the moment there is a $ 66 billion ($ 46.6 billion) funding gap to vaccinate low-income countries against the virus, and the letter calls on G7 countries made up of the UK, US, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan to contribute two-thirds of that.

Related stories

June 4, 2021



How many COVID-19 vaccines has the UK actually given to the poorest countries?



Although Johnson tweeted On Saturday that he would use the G7 summit to “ask my fellow leaders to help immunize the world by the end of next year,” he has already made similar pledges.

In February, he promised G7 leaders that the UK would donate all its surplus vaccines to low-income countries. Four months later, and not a single vaccine has been shared.

The year 2020 has witnessed a failure of global cooperation, but 2021 may usher in a new era, “the letter said, according to the Guardian, who saw the letter before the summit. “No one is safe from COVID-19 until everyone is safe everywhere.”

He adds: G7 and G20 support that makes vaccines readily available to low and middle income countries is not an act of charity, but rather is in the strategic interest of each country, and as described by the IMF [International Monetary Fund] is the best public investment in history.

Indeed, Brown called their plan is the world’s best insurance policy costing the equivalent of just 30p per person per week for every person in the UK. By 2025, Brown said bold action could now save around $ 9 trillion.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown said “we have to vaccinate the world, we are not safe until everyone is safe”, adding that the government must have a plan on how to vaccinate other countries , “not just a wing and a prayer and a few doses left behind.”#KayBurleyhttps://t.co/18TN2tpRvEpic.twitter.com/cxGjZCW6uw Sky News (@SkyNews) June 7, 2021

The letter highlights a poll which found the majority of the UK public believe the UK government should share COVID-19 vaccines.

Research commissioned by Global Citizen, Save the Children, the Wellcome Trust and the ONE Campaign, found that 76% of people agreed the UK was at risk as the virus flourished elsewhere in the world, and 67% believed that the UK should share vaccines immediately.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban-Ki Moon was also among the signatories of the letter, along with former Irish President Mary Robinson and 15 former African leaders, including former FW de Klerk presidents of South Africa, John Mahama from Ghana and Olusegun Obasanjo from Nigeria, according to the Guardian.

Related stories

May 11, 2021



Majority of UK public think UK should share COVID-19 vaccines: poll



Funding from G7 countries would go to the COVID-19 Tool Access Accelerator (ACT-A), a facility set up to provide tests, treatments and vaccines to the world’s poorest countries and also manages the COVAX program. You can read more about how it works here.

In addition to closing the funding gap, the letter calls on G7 leaders to step up sharing of surplus vaccines and temporarily waive intellectual property rights to vaccines for low-income countries, making the remainder of this year a turning point in global cooperation.

Global Citizen is also calling on Boris Johnson to use the G7 summit as an opportunity to commit to a timeline to donate his 100 million surplus vaccines and to work with other world leaders to secure at least 1 billion doses of vaccines in low-income countries by September, and 2 billion doses by the end of the year. Join us and take action here.