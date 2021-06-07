University of Sydney lecturer describes 6 stages of weakening KPK during President Jokowi’s time





Tribunnews.com reporter Srihandriatmo Malau TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Lecturer at the University of Sydney, Australia Thomas Power estimated that there were six stages of weakening the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) which intensified during the time of the President’s administration Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This was conveyed by Thomas Power in a webinar titled “KPK Corruption and Indonesia’s Leading Anti-Corruption Policy Reading” on Monday (7/6/2021). First, he said, placing part of the political elite beyond the reach of the KPK. Thomas Power compares the eradication of corruption to the days of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) when people who are in the circle of the general chairman of the Democratic Party may still be affected or be the subject of investigation and investigations by the KPK. “Since Jokowi’s appointment as president in 2014, I think we can see that part of the political elite has been established beyond the reach of the KPK,” he said. Read also : Tomorrow morning, Komnas HAM plans to review KPK leaders regarding the National Insight Test “It’s more obvious than in the days of president SBY. For example, at the time of the SBY, we remember that the former president of the SBY, Aulia Pohan, could still be arrested by the KPK. KPK investigations and inquiries, “he continued. Since 2015 or after Jokowi became president, there has been an uproar over the KPK. “Meanwhile, in 2015 with the uproar that occurred at the start of Jokowi’s presidency, we saw a change. And that sets a bad precedent for the KPK, especially when it wants to investigate big people, important people, “he explained. Second, there was increasingly intense intimidation from KPK investigators. Read also : KPK leaders should open doors to dialogue with previous leaders







