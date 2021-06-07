Three things to watch out for on Biden’s first overseas trip: Putin is the main event of the wrapped card | Washington Examiner

Joe biden was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, then vice-president entrusted with many global tasks by his boss, President Barack Obama. But as he embarks on his first trip abroad as president, he will for the first time feel the bright lights of the world stage in full swing.

This means there will be more pressure than when he, as a senator, met with world leaders to explain the policies of a Democratic president or to make it known in private that Congress was about to check whims. global republican chief executive.

When he spends six days in the UK and Europe, he won’t have the luxury of settling for a sales pitch, leaving Obama to make every deal he can.

As he rubs shoulders with a wide range of leaders, with an equally wide range of interests, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, NATO and EU allies, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Russian President Vladimir Putin, his ability to negotiate himself or to coerce change will be tested for the first time as president.

Biden, who, along with First Lady Jill Biden, will also meet Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, has failed to make important deals with the Republicans at home. His first trip abroad will offer clues as to his ability to deliver on his promise to restore American leadership after four years of “America first” to reign.

Such trips are often accompanied by a boxing card-like schedule, with several high profile clashes culminating in a main event. This trip is no different, with Biden’s biggest test taking place on the last day. Here are three things to watch out for.

Biden v. Putin

After “BoJo”, after the queen, after Merkel and Erdogan will stand Putin on June 16, the last day of the trek.

The US president vows to pressure the hardline Kremlin boss over a list of contentious issues ranging from companies supplying gasoline and beef to Americans targeted by Russian groups with ransomware attacks, its recent military build-up on the Ukrainian border and its interference in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as a host of other issues.

“We are also in direct contact with the Russians to voice our concerns about this information,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday of the ransomware hacks. “We have discussed this in the past and delivered the message that responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals.”

Biden used part of his Memorial Day remarks to let the Russian leader know he intended to press him on several human rights issues. “I will meet President Putin in a few weeks in Geneva, specifying that we will not do so, we will not stand idly by and let him abuse these rights,” he said.

The chief US diplomat appeared to put himself under his Russian counterpart’s skin earlier this year when he agreed with an interviewer that Putin is “a killer.” Biden also claimed that as vice president, in a meeting with Putin, he looked into the strongman’s eyes and said, “I don’t think you have a soul.”

Emily Harding, former deputy director of personnel for the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the new cybersecurity guidelines the Biden administration has released to prevent more ransomware strikes are “an important step for better defense,” but she added that the rules “will not deter future attacks.”

“To deter and prevent ransomware attacks, the United States must hold accountable countries that allow criminal groups to operate from within its territory,” said Harding. “The United States should drop the fiction that Moscow has no control over these criminal piracy syndicates and hold them to account. [Biden should] continue to pressure Putin to prosecute criminal syndicates of all stripes. “

Confrontation with Turkey?

Biden will find mostly like-minded leaders when he spends three days with G-7 leaders in the UK, then two more days in Brussels for meetings with NATO leaders and members of the ‘European Union.

Erdogan is the exception to this rule.

Tensions began to mount between Ankara and Washington long before Biden took office. Trump once called himself a “big fan” of the Turkish leader, but then became frustrated with Erdogan’s thirst to go after the Kurds in Syria and his military cooperation with Putin. Trump even kicked Turkey out of the F-35 fighter program.

Then came Biden’s decision to label the Ottoman Empire’s mass murder of Armenians as “genocide.” Erdogan and his senior aides have been critical of this long-standing shift in US policy, but a major diplomatic blow has been avoided.

“This restraint on Ankara’s part stems in large part from the fact that recognition of the Armenian genocide is far from being the main problem in US-Turkish relations, which have been in crisis for several years,” the journalist wrote recently. Kirill Zharov for the non-partisan Carnegie Endowment. for international peace. “There are many more difficulties and practical conflicts to be resolved, from Syria and the Kurds to military cooperation between Turkey and Russia.”

All are on the agenda with the man Biden, as President-elect called an “autocrat” who had won from Washington “a very different approach to him now, making it clear that we support the leadership of the opposition”.

Expect a few smiles as these two executives step into the cameras together.

Rendezvous with royalty

Don’t expect Biden to repeat Trump’s power play with the Queen when he let her wait in the sun in Windsor in 2018.

After all, Trump was a reality TV star, and one of the first rules of show business is to “keep them waiting.”

Expect Biden focus on protocol on television ratings.

But that does not mean that his meeting with “His Majesty” is not without risk.

The internet nearly melted before Trump’s armored limousine finally appeared three years ago, and then the president shook hands with the ruler. The same was true when then-first lady Michelle Obama gave her a hug in 2009.

Biden has a long history of blundering during his nearly 50-year political and diplomatic career. In fact, he often jokes that a remark outside the script is going to “get me in trouble” with his staff.

Protocol, beware.

