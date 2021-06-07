Ivanka wins over husband Jared Kushner wants to be Donald Trump’s favorite son-in-law, not the adviser





Since Donald Trump left the White House in January, many of his close advisers have taken a step back from their association with the former president. One notable person who distances himself is son-in-law Jared Kushner. He is married to Ivanka Trump and served as an unpaid senior adviser during the four-year administration. After such a strong presence in the White House, his absence on Trump’s side is glaring.

The New York Times reports that Kushner is telling close friends that he is currently focusing on writing a book about his time in the Middle East and the deals he brokered between Israel and the Arab states. He now prefers to work on establishing a simpler relationship with his stepfather. That hole in the Trump squad as they focus on the 2022 congressional midterm elections and a possible 2024 presidential race allowed eldest son Donald Trump Jr. to step in.

More SheKnows

This news comes as no surprise to Republican insiders, who reported to CNN in March that Kushner had been kicked out of politics and had effectively finished with Trump’s rhetoric. The exhaustion of life in Washington, DC, especially following a pandemic and the Capitol insurgency, is likely something Kushner did not expect when he came as an alien policy to help his stepfather run his administration. Another source told CNN. The political drama has exhausted him. Ultimately, Trump wears everyone out.

Click here to read the full article.

That doesn’t mean Kushner isn’t continuing his relationship with Trump, he’s just not going to revolve around politics. He and his wife have joined the rest of the family in Florida, where they are building a house on Miamis Indian Creek, a super chic island community known as Billionaires Bunker. By leaving some space between his work and his personal life, Kushner can hopefully be just a regular old son-in-law playing golf with his stepdad instead of having the pressure of being the Trump’s closest political confidante.

The story continues

Before you go, click here to see the best presidential love stories in U.S. history.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Ronald Reagan, Nancy Reagan

Launch gallery: these revealing Trump family books are impossible to let go

The best of SheKnows

Sign up for the SheKnows newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos