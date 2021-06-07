At least 20 dead in lightning in West Bengal, PM Modi announces compensation





At least 20 people were killed in lightning strikes in 3 districts of South Bengal. (Representative) New Delhi: At least 20 people were killed in lightning strikes in three districts in south Bengal on Monday, a state disaster management official said. Nine people have each died in Murshidabad and Hooghly districts and two of their lives in Purba Medinipur district, the official said. Three other people were injured in lightning in Murshidabad district and were admitted to Jangipur hospital, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the deaths and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the closest relatives of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones to lightning strikes in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover as soon as possible.” The prime minister’s office said in a tweet: “PM @narendramodi approved an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning in various parts West Bengal 50,000 rupees would be given to the wounded. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones to lightning strikes in parts of West Bengal. Let the injured recover as soon as possible. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2021 Union Home Secretary Amit Shah also expressed condolences to the lightning deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds occurred in several districts of South Bengal in the evening after a sweltering day, the Met Department said. Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, Murshidabad, Purulia, Bankura and Nadia experienced thunderstorms as pre-monsoon showers occurred in several places in these districts. Kolkata, which recorded a daytime high of 37.7 degrees Celsius, received 12mm of rain in the evening, the meteorological office said. A gust passed over Alipore Observatory in the city at 4:25 p.m. from the northwest with the highest gust of 59 km / h and lasted for two minutes, he said. The meteorological office predicted mostly cloudy skies in and around Calcutta on Tuesday with the possibility of rain or thunderstorms. The monsoon having settled in North Bengal, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling and Alipurduar, and heavy rains are expected in Coochbehar, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri until Wednesday morning, he indicated.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos