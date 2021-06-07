In the Chinese Communist Party, white-collar workers outnumber blue-collar workers

BEIJING – For the first time, the number of professionals registered with the 100-year-old Chinese Communist Party has exceeded the number of factory and farm workers in its ranks, showing the changing nature of the self-proclaimed vanguard of the class factory Girl .

The Communist Party had nearly 32.19 million members who could be classified as white-collar workers at the end of 2019, according to data from its organization department, surpassing the 32.01 million registered industrial and service workers.

The Communist Party, which will mark the 100th anniversary of its founding on July 1, declares in its constitution that it “is the vanguard of the Chinese working class.” Article 1 of the national constitution says that “the People’s Republic of China is a socialist state under a popular democratic dictatorship led by the working class and based on the alliance of workers and peasants”.

But Takashi Suzuki, associate professor of Chinese politics at Aichi Prefectural University in Japan, said that “with the workers and farmers no longer part of the mainstream, the Communist Party is losing its identity as a political organization ”.

What sparked the rise of company workers in the party ranks was the 16th twice-decade party congress held in 2002. There, the party constitution was amended to allow employees of the party. private sector to join under the former Secretary-General Jiang Zemin “The concept of the three representations.

At the time, the Communist Party feared that it would not be able to maintain its power bases without bringing in contractors during China’s transition to a market economy. The party that once represented the working class now has 91.91 million members from almost all walks of life.

The number of workers – a category that includes migrant workers, factory workers and salespeople – stood at 6.45 million at the end of 2019. With the 25.56 million farmers, herders and of fishermen, they represent 34.8% of the Communist Party. .

White collar workers represent 35% of the party. This group includes 14.4 million professionals and engineers hired in public and private companies, as well as 10.1 million members in managerial positions and the 7.68 million working in party or government agencies.

The growth in the number of professionals and technicians has been particularly striking. The Communist Party has more than 24.5 million corporate workers, up from more than 10 million over a two-decade period. More and more workers in the company seem to outnumber farmers, breeders and fishermen in the next few years.

President Xi Jinping, who became secretary general in 2012, has imposed limits on the number of people who can join the party, with the aim of improving the quality of membership.

At the same time, the party is recruiting graduates from the best Chinese universities and engineers. This trend has apparently intensified as tensions with the United States have increased in recent years.

There are now 46.62 million Communist Party members whose resumes include a college degree or higher, which is 50.7% of the total. The share is up from 19.2% in 1999.

It is believed to be the first time that college graduates have made up more than half of the party since its founding. Meanwhile, opportunities for frontline workers and farmers are dwindling.

The party has brought entrepreneurs into the fold in an attempt to tap into their ideas and energy. But “tech-savvy startups and companies are more likely to keep their distance because they don’t like party interference,” a source close to the Communist Party said.

Party organizations in business hold weekly study sessions on party thinking, prompting some in the private sector to quietly complain that such activities can hurt productivity.

There has been a noticeable increase in the number of young people seeking to join the Communist Party in the hope of securing jobs or promotions, within the party or in government agencies or state-owned enterprises. This increases the risk that Communist Party membership will become an interest in itself, which would create an obstacle to policies aimed at correcting wealth disparities.

“The Communist Party will mark the 100th anniversary of its founding in July littered with contractions that undermine its ideological legitimacy,” Suzuki said.