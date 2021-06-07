PM Imran Khan and Boris Johnson discuss Afghan peace process, COVID-19 and climate change





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes a selfie with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

LONDON / ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Monday discussed relations between the two countries, the Afghan peace process, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a telephone conversation with the British Prime Minister, thanked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his thoughtful video message on the occasion of World Environment Day held in Islamabad on last week.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed hope that Pakistan and the UK can forge closer ties in the future, especially in trade and investment.

A press release issued by PM Officer said the Prime Minister praised the British leader for his efforts in “effectively combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK”.

Prime Minister Johnson has also been briefed on steps Pakistan is taking to tackle the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also urged the British Prime Minister to reconsider his government’s decision to put Pakistan on the red list of countries banned from traveling.

“On Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled peace and reconciliation process. The Prime Minister reaffirmed his long-standing position that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political solution was the only way forward, “the press release read.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also briefed his British counterpart on Pakistan’s progress in strengthening the framework for combating money laundering and terrorist financing. He urged FATF members to recognize Pakistan’s achievements in meeting the FATF criteria.

Boris Johnson expresses condolences for Ghotki train crash

On the other hand, a document released by Downing Street indicated that Prime Minister Johnson had expressed his condolences to PM Imran for the “tragic loss of life” in the train crash which left more than 45 dead and 100 injured in Ghotki in Sindh.

“Prime Minister [Boris Johnson] began by expressing his condolences following the tragic death in the train crash in Sindh, “said a press release issued by the UK government.

The press release says the two prime ministers discussed the current situation in Afghanistan. He said the two agreed that there is a “need to ensure a long-term future of peace and stability” in the war-torn country.

“The UK will continue to use the diplomatic and development tools at its disposal to support the Afghan government,” Prime Minister Johnson told his Pakistani counterpart.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Imran Khan also spoke of the need to take action to reduce carbon emissions and protect biodiversity ahead of the COP26 summit in the UK later this year,” the statement read. hurry.

UK government document says UK Prime Minister also congratulated Prime Minister Imran on ‘successful UN World Environment Day event, which Pakistan hosted with UN’ on week last.

The document said the two prime ministers also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and agreed to “work together to defeat the pandemic” in their countries and around the world.

PM Imran is expected to visit UK next month

On the other hand, sources in the UK government have told Geo News that Prime Minister Imran will likely travel to London next month on an official visit and also attend the cricket match between Pakistan and England.

A government source confirmed that the British and Pakistani administrations are in the process of finalizing the visit plan.

The source said Prime Minister Imran could watch Pakistan play England either in Cardiff on July 8 or in London at the Lords on July 10.

This will be Imran Khan’s first visit to the UK as Prime Minister.

Besides the cricket match, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold separate meetings with UK parliamentarians and ministers.

