Jugnu Mosin of MPA, Punjab is attacked and comes out unscathed





Lahore [Pakistan], June 7 (ANI): Jugnu Mohsin, wife of famous Pakistani journalist Najam Sethi and member of the Punjab State Legislative Assembly (MPA), said after an unidentified individual shot her car. Pakistani media reported on Monday that they narrowly survived an assassination attempt in Okara.

Morsin was reportedly threatened with murder on social media. Some people warned her not to hold a rally in Jujh Kalan, Punjab, and threatened to attack her if she held a planned public rally.

Despite the threat, Morsin continued to assemble, after which unidentified assailants intercepted and fired at the convoy. They also threw stones and attacked with batons, Pakistani media reported.

A car was damaged in this attack. The accused then fled after the gun was jammed. The first information report (FIR) was given to six people in connection with this case.

Citing sources, Pakistani media reported that the principal who targeted Morsin’s life was still at large, and two of his accomplices were arrested by police during a night-time operation.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Human Rights Commission (HRCP) condemned the case and called for immediate action against the perpetrators.

“The HRCP strongly condemns the attack on journalist and writer Jugnu Mohsin. She is relieved to be safe. The perpetrator must be arrested immediately, ”the commission said in a tweet.

Mohsin’s husband is Najam Sethi, a well-known journalist, former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Commission (PCB) and acting chief minister of Punjab.

Earlier, Morsin submitted a resolution to the Punjabi parliament, condemning attacks on domestic journalists and rights activists, and drawing national attention to a growing number of cases of obscuring dissent.

“What is happening to journalists and human rights activists here is not new. We have been fighting hard for a long time to enjoy some freedom, ”said Mohsin. He also referred to the recent attacks on Asad Ali Toor and the banning of Hamid Mir’s broadcasts.

At the Treasury of the Tehreek-Eye Movement of Pakistan (PTI), she said: This happened after Islamabad-based journalist Asad Ali (known for his criticism of the state regime) was attacked in Islamabad last month. Previously, an unidentified assailant shot and wounded Absar Alam, a prominent television journalist and government critic, outside his home in Islamabad.

Hamid Mir, the host of the main news program “Capital Talk”, was canceled for three days after a recent attack, citing the country’s increased restrictions on free speech and the safety of his colleagues. .Thor.

Press freedom has long been a problem in Pakistan, but the situation has deteriorated considerably under Imran Khan. Imran Khan dismisses the allegations of attacks on Pakistani media as a “joke”.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) ranks Pakistan as the fifth most dangerous place for journalists to practice, with 138 media outlets who died in office between 1990 and 2020. This was the case.

In 2021 alone, three journalists were killed and one, Absar Alam, was injured in an assassination attempt. Media experts across the country have been targeted without sanction by terrorists, political actors and security agencies. (Ani)

