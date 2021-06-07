PEN Budget Achievement Reaches 29.9% of Rs 699 Trillion Budget Cap





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Minister responsible for the coordination of economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, pointed out that budget achievement under the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN) has so far reached 29.9% of total budget ceiling of Rp 699.4 trillion. In a virtual press conference at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday, Hartarto revealed that PEN budget disbursements increased by Rs 86.7 trillion, compared to the achievement in the first quarter (Jan-Mar) 2021 which amounted to 123 trillion rupees, or the current total of Rp209 trillion. “The implementation of the PEN program had reached 29.9% of the cap, an increase of Rs 86.7 trillion compared to the achievement of the first quarter when it reached Rs 123.2 trillion,” said the minister. The increase in PEN budget realization is reflected in the absorption of the social protection sector budget which had reached 39.2% of the sector ceiling of 150,200 billion rupees. PEN’s health sector budget achievement reached 18.8% of the Rs 175.2 trillion ceiling, while PEN’s priority program achievement reached 28% of the Rs 123.6 trillion ceiling. Further, Hartarto noted that the realization of the MSME and business support sector budget reached 21% of the total cap of Rs 193.5 trillion and the realization of the business incentives was timed at 79.9% of the cap. of 56.7 trillion rupees. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had previously warned that the PEN budget of Rs 699 trillion must be realized quickly and also be targeted. “It is because we have to catch up and achieve the target, so that our economy can rebound,” President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said last week, Thursday May 27th. Chair Jokowi noted that PEN spending has so far been slow. “The absorption of the PEN budget, the national economic stimulus program, remains slow at 24.6%. Once again, the acceleration and precision of the target (are urgently needed), ”he stressed. The president stressed that 2021 was the year of national economic recovery towards which the achievement of the final budget should be accelerated without neglecting the correctness, effectiveness and efficiency of the use of the budget. In addition, Jokowi urged the Controller of Development Finance (BPKP) and the Government Internal Oversight Agency (APIP) to meet the economic growth target of seven percent by the second quarter of 2021 after falling to negative levels in the previous four quarters.

