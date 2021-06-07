CM Thackeray to meet PM Narendra Modi on Maratha booking on Tuesday

Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray is due to meet with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Tuesday on the issue of the Maratha reservation. The state is expected to ask the prime minister of the centers to intervene in this case to give a reservation to the Maratha community which was struck down by the Supreme Court last month.

The delegation which includes Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister of Public Works Ashok Chavan is also expected to raise a few other demands, including financial assistance to the state for the damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae and the release of compensation from GST pending, said senior minister Shiv Sena.

Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, Thackeray held talks with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Monday evening.

Maharashtra government Vikas Aghadi (MVA) faces anger from Maratha community groups after the quota was overturned by the Apex court on May 5. agitation from June 16. Another Vinayak Mete, Maratha leader and leader of the Shiv Sangram party that supports the BJP, began organizing rallies under the Maratha Kranti Morcha banner from Saturday.

To pacify the community, the state government exploits all possible options for legal and administrative reasons. The delegation led by CM Thackeray, comprising MP CM Ajit Pawar, Minister PWD Ashok Chavan and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte will discuss issues such as the reservation to the Marathas, other backward classes (in election), the back-up plan for cyclone-hit districts and compensation for GST contributions, said Interior Minister Dilip Walse Patil.

The state should ask the Center to clarify state powers to determine the delay of any community after the 102nd Constitutional Amendment and the Apex court order thereon. The Center has already filed a petition for review of the SC order which stated that states did not have the power to verify it. The State is also likely to ask the Center to give the reservation to the Marathas by putting them in the central list of backward classes.

Thackeray, on May 11, had met Governor BS Koshyari and asked him to send a request to the President for the reservation at Marathas. In view of the SC’s decision that the authority to provide a reservation rests solely with the president, we wrote a letter to the president requesting a reservation for the Maratha community, Thackeray told reporters after the meeting.

According to the leaders of the ruling parties, this is an attempt by the MVA to put the ball in the BJP’s court. The BJP started to protest in the state to instigate the Maratha community against us. Instead of holding us accountable, the BJP should act on what is possible at the central level, a congressional leader said.

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar met with CM Thackeray to discuss the issues ahead of the latter’s scheduled meeting with the prime minister on Tuesday morning. Pawar, who is seen as a guiding force of the MVA government, reportedly discussed reservation issues related to the Maratha and OBC communities.

Pawar saheb was in favor of both reservations. These two issues were discussed recently at a meeting of NCP ministers chaired by the head of the NCP. It was Pawar sahib who implemented the recommendation of the Mandal commission in Maharashtra as chief minister. The same was discussed at today’s meeting, said a NCP minister.

Pawar was accompanied by deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Minister of Urban Development Eknath Shinde was also present at the meeting.

Sharad Pawar is a mentor to this government. The CM will meet with the PM on issues such as Maratha and OBC reservations. Pawar saheb always meets with the CM and discusses issues of importance to the state. Discussions also took place on these lines today, Shinde told reporters after the meeting.

The leader of Maratha and petitioner in the reservations case, Vinod Patil, said the state should do its part to provide relief to the community. Young Maratha are frustrated after losing the reservation. It is normal for the State delegation to meet with the Prime Minister, but that has prevented the State from complying with its assurances of ancillary benefits for the community. The state should immediately set up scholarships, financial aid for entrepreneurial projects and recruit young people, whose process has been completed for government jobs, he said.

The state is expected to file a petition for review with the SC this week.