Politics
I would love to hear a lot more from Donald Trump on computers
Donald Trump is increasing his appearances in person and in the media since there are only three years left before the 2024 presidential election and time is running out. His schedule took him to Varney & Co. on Fox Business Monday morning, where he was asked by the eponymous host about cyber attacks which, based on the chyron, are an example of Joe Biden’s weakness.
Trump’s solution to stopping this online hijacking? Just take more stuff offline. Like before. The former president pleads for a much more “old-fashioned” accounting system. And the compilation. Impossible to have an accounting without the compilation.
Here’s Trump having a good minute on computers, the rare case a person wishes there were more because he just seemed to get carried away. I dare say it, but maybe it is time to give this man an hour to cook on the general question of technology.
Trump’s solution to cyber attacks is to stop using computers pic.twitter.com/txRp0jgE1I
Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2021
Tell me you wouldn’t listen. Okay, half of you wouldn’t listen. Fair enough.
As for her idea itself, it is handled with the required laughter depending on the source and the lack of follow-up questions. But it really doesn’t seem crazy to envision a future world where being off the grid is a luxury only the privileged enjoy. The truest sign of freedom may, in fact, be not to rely on machines all day for everything.
Should be fun.
