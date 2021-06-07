It’s time to name Pakistan as the godfather of terrorism





Pakistan’s foreign minister, speaking to CNN’s Bianna Golodryga on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, cited an old anti-Semitic trope that the media is controlled by a certain group of people because of their deep pockets. Golodryga was quick to hold the minister to account by pushing him away and urging him to clarify his demand.

Unfortunately, this was not an isolated incident. The Pakistani government, headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has made several anti-Semitic remarks in the past. Ranging from a member of parliament in his government calling for jihad against Israel to the prime minister himself stooping to drawing parallels between Islamophobia and the Holocaust, Pakistani politicians have a history of anti-Semitic fanaticism. Successive Pakistani administrations that have engaged in gross human rights violations, suppressing dissent, and restricting religious freedom have been the partners of the Americas in the war on terrorism in Afghanistan.

Pakistan is seen by many in Washington as an enemy rather than a true friend, with many defense experts attributing the US failures in Afghanistan to Pakistan’s double game of supporting the Taliban and the Haqqani network while providing logistical support. American. Over the past 20 years, the United States has had to turn a blind eye and tolerate Pakistan’s behavior.

However, with the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in sight, this may no longer be the case. The Biden administration can finally take strong action to curb Pakistani funding for terrorist activity in Afghanistan.

The Biden administration has set September 11 as the deadline for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after a two-decade war. Many reasons are given to explain America’s failure in Afghanistan, from its inability to build a nation while simultaneously fighting an indigenous militia such as the Taliban, to regional geopolitics playing a spoiler for its progress. Pakistan’s support for the Taliban and the Haqqani network would fall into the latter category. In order to prevent an Afghan government from moving closer to India’s arch enemy, Pakistan adopted the military doctrine of strategic depth, in which it used Afghanistan as a security instrument in its tensions with the India by supporting forces fighting the Afghan government.

This form of Pakistani proxy war prevented any progress in the US-led effort in Afghanistan. The first Bush administration used the aid cut as a tool to discipline Pakistan, and successive US administrations cut back military aid to the country in an attempt to change the behavior of its security and political power. Apart from Pakistan, which sees the United States as a friend of the good weather, the reduction in aid has not been an effective tool in correcting its activities in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s gray-listed financial action groups have also failed to convince the political and security apparatus to use Afghanistan as a pawn in its confrontation with India.

Without the United States, Pakistan would have carte blanche in Afghanistan to use its terrorist networks in the country to destabilize the democratically ruled Afghan government and use the region as a launching pad for its adventures in the disputed region of Kashmir. This in turn will force India to focus its efforts and divert resources to its western borders instead of the Indo-Pacific region, costing the United States a key partner in its efforts to contain China in the Indo-Pacific region. peaceful.

In addition, the all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China has made Pakistan one of the main recipients of Chinese aid through its flagship Belt and Road initiative. And Pakistan has been a strong supporter of connecting Iran and Afghanistan to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, also known as CPEC. If that connection solidifies, the entire region will fall into the orbit of the Taliban and China and all the blood, sweat and tears shed by Americans over the past two decades would be in vain.

Former US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, who led forces in Afghanistan in the aftermath of 9/11, said that Pakistan,… was a country born with no affection for itself, and there was a streak of active self-destruction in its political culture. Of all the countries I have dealt with, I consider Pakistan the most dangerous, due to the radicalization of its society and the availability of nuclear weapons.

Next September, the Biden administration will have to decide the fate of US-Pakistani relations. The administration may follow the advice of the State Department or pro-Pakistan think tanks in Washington DC and propose a free trade deal in Pakistan, or heed defense and national security experts and the designate as a sponsor of terrorism.

The blatant anti-Semitism of the Pakistani administrations, the proxy wars that claimed the lives of Americans and Afghans, and its lifelong friendship with China should inform this decision. The actions of the Biden administration towards Pakistan will not be an act of retaliation, but an act of justice for the lives lost in Afghanistan.

Akhil Ramesh is a non-resident Vasey Fellow at the Pacific Forum. He has worked with risk consulting firms, think tanks, and the blockchain industry in the United States, India, and the Philippines. His analysis has been published in The South China Morning Post, The Diplomat, Asia Times, and The Jerusalem Post. Follow him on Twitter: @akhil_oldsoul

