



With Father’s Day 2021 on the horizon, Jared Kushner reflected on the dads in his life. Not on his own, that is to say the ex-criminal Charles Kushner, to whom Kushner the Younger remained faithfully devoted despite the time when Charlie took revenge on his brother-in-law for cooperating with the Federal in Putting him in touch with a sex worker, filming the encounter, then sending the video to his own sister, a move Jared would claim law enforcement had nothing to do with. No, this is obviously a perfectly normal father-son relationship that does not require any reflection or analysis. Instead, Jared would have thought about his relationship with his wife, father Ivanka Trump, stepfather Donald Trump.

You see, while many son-in-law / father-in-law relationships involve the weird game of golf here or there, Jared and Donalds, for the rough time between 2016 and 2020, focused on a slightly different pursuit: destroying the country. Kushner, of course, helped Trump get elected in 2016, and from there it was off to the races. Did Kushner have any business in the White House? No! Could he even get a top-secret security clearance without his stepfather overriding the concerns of intelligence officials assessing such things? Not yet! But Kushner, obviously, didn’t let any of those things stop him. Instead, he’s been involved in virtually every presidential business, from shutting down the government in an attempt to get Nancy Pelosito to fund the wall, to letting the autocrats get away with gruesome saw, pushing back killings. so much the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis that hundreds of thousands of people have died.

But, as we said, Kushners is thinking. And what he apparently decided was that while it was all fun, he rather preferred his relationship with Trump possibly planning a U.S. government coup to see each other on vacation and that the awkward moments between them are just about the wildly. scary things the ex-president said about his eldest daughter. By Business Insider:

Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House senior adviser, has reportedly told some of Trump’s closest advisers that he wants a simpler relationship with the former president, according to the New York Times . While former Trump campaign managers Bill Stepien and Brad Parscale are still linked to Trumpworld, Kushner, who is married to the former president’s eldest daughter, Ivanka, took a step back. According to the Times, Kushner wants to focus on writing his book and building a simpler relationship with the former president.

With Kushner out of the spotlight, Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, has become the most politically active family member in the former president’s orbit at the moment. The news would confirm a new trajectory for Kushner, who has been intimately involved in a myriad of legislative and political initiatives over the Trump years, from engagement in Middle East peace talks to the president’s re-election campaign.

By the way, these Middle East peace talks obviously didn’t go as well as Kushner would have people believe, but, uh, whatever. The Times report apparently confirms CNN’s report last March that Kushner had exploited Trump’s political whereabouts and wanted a fresh start, which does not include advising his stepfather on a daily basis. Of course, as CNN noted at the time, and Kushnerologists are probably fully aware of it, the fact that Kushner would take a step back from his professional relationship with Trump probably means little if his stepfather decides to run. again in 2024, given Kushner’s (and his wives) ambitions and desire for power. As a source predicted to reporters Kate Bennett and Dana Bash a few months ago, after a period of reflection, and if and when Trump decides to launch a 2024 campaign, Kushner would likely return to the fold as an adviser.

More great stories from Vanity Fair

How University of Iowa became Ground Zero for Cancellation Culture Wars Inside New York City’s false stories explosion Mothers of 15 black men killed by police remember their losses WorldTrumps Inner Circle is terrified that the Feds will pick them up next Why is Gavin Newsom thrilled with Caitlyn Jenners’ run for governor Can Cable News to pass the post-Trump test? From the Archives: The Life Breonna Taylor Lived, In Her Mother’s WordsNot a Subscriber? Join Vanity Fair to receive full access to VF.com and the full online archive now.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos