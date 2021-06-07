Boris Johnson refuses to condemn fans who boo England by kneeling | England

Boris Johnson has said he wants the whole country to support the England squad but refused to condemn those who booed the players by kneeling as a row over the anti-racism move threatens to overshadow the start of Euro 2020.

With a slew of Tory MPs and right-wing commentators sparking new controversy, fan groups have called on those who scoffed before two recent friendlies to stop. England will play their first Group D game against Croatia on Sunday.

Asked about the boos ahead of England’s game against Romania at Riverside on Sunday, the PM’s official spokesperson appeared to support both sides of an increasingly heated argument.

The prime minister fully respects the right of those who choose to demonstrate peacefully and make their feelings known, the spokesperson said, adding: By taking the knee, in particular, the prime minister is focusing more on action than on gestures. We took action with things like the Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities and that’s what he focused on.

The Racial and Ethnic Disparities Commission has been widely criticized by experts for selective use of evidence and the conclusion that there is no evidence of institutional racism in the UK.

About the team, however, the spokesperson struck a different note. The Prime Minister supports the England football team and wants them to succeed and the whole country to support them in this endeavor, he said.

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that his players will kneel on their knees on Sunday and throughout the tournament. It’s not going to stop what we were doing and what we believe. This will not stop my support for our players and our staff, he said on Sunday and that they will no longer answer any questions on the subject.

It could prove difficult if there were more boos at Wembley against Croatia, where a crowd of 22,500 is expected, double the number at Riverside where all tickets have been sold to members of England Supporters Travel Club.

Free Lions, part of the Football Supporters Association which represents England supporters, called for unity. Observing how fans berated the racist abuse directed at some English players in Bulgaria in 2019, we have to wonder where this solidarity has gone, the group wrote.

English football fans have an excellent reputation the world over for the number of our travels, the passion we show in supporting our team and our ability to party enthusiastically until late into the night, Free Lions said in a statement. open letter. The world’s most dedicated fans shouldn’t boo our own players before kick-off. Wed urges those of you who boo the players to think about your behavior and its impact.

The Football Association is reportedly working with ESTC to establish new barriers to entry into England matches for supporters involved in anti-social or discriminatory behavior.

Other voices have also called for unity, but of a different kind. A Times leader said on Saturday that England should stop kneeling, arguing that they had exhausted their target and are now dividing more than they are useful. They were followed by Red Wall MP Brendan Clarke-Smith, who called it the usual symbolic and the subject of division and confrontation before comparing England’s actions to those of the team that made the salute. Nazi before a match in Berlin in 1936.

Focusing the debate on how we tackle racism over time is probably the best way forward now, said Sunder Katwala of British Future, an independent think tank that works on identity and race issues. If you want to reasonably challenge the so-called criticism of these gestures, it would be to ask [critics] to be clear on how they would challenge the racism that is still there.

British Future will publish a report this week on race and identity and lessons to be learned from football, with Katwala arguing that it has played a central role in reducing racism in England. In the 1970s, West Bromwich Albion in particular and the England team did more to change the idea of ​​who might be English than the Commission for Racial Equality or the Race Relations Act ever did, a- he declared.

The England team of 2018 represented the diverse young England of the cities but also the England of the voting cities of Yorkshire. The England squad is something we have in common across England, and in some ways we’ve had something in football that wasn’t sure we could get out of those footballing summers.

It is again contested within football. I think there is a danger that the boos spoil the feel-good effect of this championship.