Mitsotakis, Erdogan Gird for NATO meeting Tte – Tte Time | greece, politics





What happens in Brussels between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as they meet at a NATO session could remain in Brussels as it will be a private matter. While tensions have not abated despite recent talks to reduce the volume of disputes over seas and other issues, they are expected to meet on June 14 on the sidelines of the defense alliance meeting. They may only have a senior collaborator nearby, said Kathimerini, with no indication at this time whether what is being discussed will be made public or, if so, put into diplomatic terms so as not to rise again. temperature. The framework, according to the newspaper citing officials preparing for the clash, is designed to give the two leaders a way to speak frankly as Greece has said it will renew calls for sanctions if Turkey continues to provocate and claimed the waters around the Greek islands for planned energy hunts. . When they had met twice before, in September and December 2019, they each had an entourage, resulting in back-and-forth monologues that brought no real progress, the report added. Despite the redesign, Mitsotakis would not expect any results from the usually stubborn Erdogan – who is also due to meet with US President Joe Biden – and who has said he will take control of oil and gas drilling in the area at any time. the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. rate. Rather, the goal is to avoid an outbreak of the kind that over the past two years has at times brought countries to knives and almost conflict, with warships circling each other. The Greek side, according to the report, believes Erdogan agreed to the meeting to iron out issues with the European Union, although the bloc has been reluctant to consider the sanctions Greece has sometimes demanded. Erdogan could also take the opportunity to push for an agenda to insist that Greece grant more rights to a Muslim minority that he wants to be called Turkish because she is Turkish, and for them to be called Turkish. can appoint its own religious leaders. Erdogan also has the backing of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country is home to 2.774 million people of Turkish descent and is also a major arms supplier to Turkey. Germany also excluded Greece from the program of the June 23 Berlin conference to discuss Libya, which struck a deal with Turkey dividing the seas between them and leading to claims around the Greek islands. An EU meeting will follow on June 24-25, but bloc leaders are again expected to avoid upsetting Erdogan who has threatened to release more refugees and migrants who traveled to Turkey via Greece and its islands. they were being pushed.

