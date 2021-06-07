PM Modi addresses nation and talks about BJP government’s success in vaccinating citizens before Covid strikes | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his nationwide address on Monday, said India was on track to achieve 100% immunization coverage when Covid-19 hit the nation. We were moving towards 100% immunization coverage when covid-19 surrounded us, the prime minister said. The Prime Minister devoted a significant part of his speech to talking about what the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was able to achieve in terms of vaccination before the start of the pandemic. If you look at the story of the past 50 to 60 years, it took decades for India to get vaccines from overseas. Foreign countries would conclude vaccination campaigns while ours wait for them to start, he said Whether it’s polio, smallpox or hepatitis B, citizens have been waiting for these vaccines for years, he added. He further said that during his first term, immunization coverage across the country was only around 60%, a fact that worried the then newly formed government because, according to that estimate, it would have taken 40%. years to the nation to vaccinate all eligible citizens. When we had the opportunity to serve in 2014, immunization coverage in India was only around 60%, a very worrying fact. At the rate of vaccination, it would have taken almost 40 years for the country to reach 100% vaccination, he said. To solve this problem, we launched the Indradhanush Mission, to vaccinate on a war footing. Anyone needing a vaccine would be vaccinated. We worked in mission mode and in 5 to 6 years the vaccination coverage increased from 60 to 90, we increased the speed and extent of vaccination, he added, saying that the Indradhanush Mission has been launched to include the poor and their children in their field of competence, which has never been done before. Also Read: Center for Carrying Out Remaining 25% of State Immunization Work, Says Prime Minister Modi To save children from deadly diseases, we got them involved in the campaign, we were worried about the poor, children and children of the poor who had never been vaccinated, he added. The Prime Minister also assured the citizens of the increase in the supply of vaccines in the coming months. The vaccine supply will increase in the coming days. Seven companies nationwide are producing different vaccines, 3 late-stage vaccine trials, he said. Commenting on the ongoing vaccination campaign, PM Modi said more than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.

